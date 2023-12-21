Are you planning on cutting back on Christmas festivities? We want to hear from you

It's the most wonderful time of the year—for some.

Rising costs have led Canadians to adjust how they celebrated holidays this year.

And a recent Dalhousie University Agri-Food Analytics Lab report revealed that buying holiday foods this year will be an "expensive proposition."

For traditional foods typical at Christmas, turkey has gone up 5 per cent, potatoes up 6.6 per cent and carrots up 12.8 per cent, according to the report.

Aside from rising food costs, increasing influenza cases may force Canadians to cut back on gatherings and hosting dinners.

According to the latest FluWatch report, laboratory detections reached 4,323 during the week of Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, up from 3,077 the week prior.

If you plan to cut back on Christmas festivities, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

What factors are influencing your decision? Did you face any obstacles that contributed to your choice? What adjustments are you making, and what traditions are you letting go?

Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.