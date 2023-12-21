Are you planning on cutting back on Christmas festivities? We want to hear from you
It's the most wonderful time of the year—for some.
Rising costs have led Canadians to adjust how they celebrated holidays this year.
And a recent Dalhousie University Agri-Food Analytics Lab report revealed that buying holiday foods this year will be an "expensive proposition."
For traditional foods typical at Christmas, turkey has gone up 5 per cent, potatoes up 6.6 per cent and carrots up 12.8 per cent, according to the report.
Aside from rising food costs, increasing influenza cases may force Canadians to cut back on gatherings and hosting dinners.
According to the latest FluWatch report, laboratory detections reached 4,323 during the week of Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, up from 3,077 the week prior.
If you plan to cut back on Christmas festivities, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
What factors are influencing your decision? Did you face any obstacles that contributed to your choice? What adjustments are you making, and what traditions are you letting go?
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 15 dead, 30 injured in a mass shooting in downtown Prague
An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague, killing 15 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic's worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city's rescue service said.
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
Measures for Canadians with families trapped in Gaza expected to be announced today
The National Council of Canadian Muslims says Immigration Minister Marc Miller is expected to make an announcement today about special measures for Canadians with family members trapped in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Israel's Gaza campaign puts its own long-term safety at risk, Trudeau says
Israel's close friends are worried its military campaign in the Gaza Strip is putting at risk the country's long-term safety, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview that aired on Thursday.
Oklahoma judge rules a man who wrongfully spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder is innocent
An Oklahoma judge has exonerated a man who spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder, the longest serving inmate to be declared innocent of a crime.
B.C. woman fired after 'strongly worded' email wins $81K for wrongful termination
A B.C. woman who was fired over one "strongly worded" email has been awarded $81,100 in compensation for wrongful dismissal, according to a supreme court decision.
Man convicted in Amanda Todd's cyberbullying case sentenced to 6 years
A Dutch man, who was convicted in British Columbia of charges including extortion and harassment related to a Canadian teenager who took her own life after he blackmailed her online, had his sentence cut Thursday by an Amsterdam court from 13 years to six.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Toronto
-
Alleged stolen SUV slams into unmarked police vehicles in new video
A video showing the moment that the driver of a stolen car crashed into two unmarked police vehicles while trying to evade arrest in Etobicoke earlier this week has been released.
-
Ontario family surprised brand new winter tires turned out to be three years old
A Newmarket, Ont. family was surprised when they bought a brand new set of winter tires last month that turned out to be more than three years old.
-
Toronto to receive $471 million in federal housing funding
The federal government says it will give Toronto nearly half a billion dollars in housing funding.
Ottawa
-
15 things to do in Ottawa during the holiday season
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa over the holiday season.
-
Boil water advisory in effect for Chelsea, Que. residents
A precautionary boil-water advisory is in effect for residents of Chelsea, Que. due to an emergency repair of the municipal aqueduct system.
-
A tempestuous year for weather in the capital
It's been quite the year for weather in the capital—from heavy rain to flash flooding, three tornadoes and wildfire smoke. The only question now is what's to come?
Barrie
-
Firefighters battle fully involved garage fire in Tiny Township
Emergency crews battled a fire that broke out at a home in Tiny Township Thursday morning.
-
4 men charged in Wasaga Beach home invasion
Four men face charges, including forcible confinement and assault, after an armed home invasion in Wasaga Beach earlier this month.
-
Pick-up truck knocks down hydro pole in busy Barrie intersection
A pick-up truck struck a hydro post just north of Ardagh Road at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Victim of Kitchener CO poisoning was recent grad from India, says family friend
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener home Tuesday was a recently graduated international student from India, a family friend says.
-
Woman struck by vehicle on busy Kitchener street, third pedestrian crash this month
There have now been three pedestrian-involved crashes on or near Fairway Road South this month. The latest happened Wednesday evening near Manitou Drive.
-
Guelph reporter allegedly had his camera taken by OPP at crash scene
A Guelph reporter says an OPP officer confiscated his camera at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
London
-
Arrest of alleged dangerous driver briefly closes 401
A complaint of dangerous driving on Highway 401 Wednesday afternoon led to a police pursuit and multiple charges for the driver.
-
Church service honours 64 people who have died from homelessness in 2023
A candlelight church service in honour of those who have lost their lives to homelessness was held in London Wednesday night.
-
One injured in Sarnia firearms incident
Sarnia police say a victim received treatment for a gunshot wound injury Wednesday night after a firearms incident.
Windsor
-
Daughter of 'Friends' super-fan transforms mom's kitchen to resemble iconic TV show
No one told Stephanie McGrayne her kitchen was gonna' be this way — featuring blue cabinets, a brick backsplash, and yellow-tinted window drapes.
-
Amherstburg house fire deemed suspicious
The Windsor Police Arson Unit is investigating a house fire that has been deemed suspicious in Amherstburg.
-
Chatham man arrested in downtown Windsor stabbing
Windsor police say a 21-year-old Chatham man has been arrested in connection to stabbing Monday that stemmed from a downtown fight.
Montreal
-
Striking Quebec teachers block the Port of Montreal
Several hundred striking FAE teachers blocked the entrance to the Port of Montreal on Thursday to put more pressure on the Quebec government to end negotiations and find a deal.
-
American rapper Dave East pepper-sprayed by Montreal police outside his concert
Montreal police are defending the actions of officers who pepper-sprayed American rapper Dave East and some of his fans outside his concert Tuesday night.
-
Atlantic
-
Strong wind, heavy snow for eastern parts of the Maritimes
A strong northerly wind and periods of snow will continue to impact parts of Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia Thursday night into Friday.
-
Two P.E.I. youths receive 'homicide related charges'
Two youths who were arrested on Wednesday in connection to a P.E.I. missing person case have received “homicide related charges, according to the RCMP.
-
Thousands of outages, roads flooded in Maritimes
Many Maritimers woke up to more power outages and flooded roads on Thursday as crews work to restore electricity in the region.
Winnipeg
-
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined at a Manitoba Housing complex and then thrown into a dumpster earlier this month, in an incident investigators are calling ‘disturbing.’
-
Part of McDermot Avenue closed due to fire: police
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking drivers to use an alternate route due to a fire on McDermot Avenue.
-
Selkirk closes iconic arena, putting its future on thin ice
The old Barn in Selkirk has been a community hub for the past seven decades, but a drop in demand for ice time and a long list of needed repairs has prompted the city to shut the arena down this year.
Calgary
-
Fire that destroyed Alberta church was deliberately set: RCMP
Airdrie RCMP are looking for suspects after an early morning fire on Wednesday destroyed a church in Beiseker.
-
Federal, provincial governments to make 'important' health-care announcement in Calgary
The federal and provincial governments will make a health care announcement at the new cancer centre in Calgary.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER More sunshine to end the week with a slight cooldown for the weekend
Thursday and Friday will remain warm with daytime highs around 8 C above average and overnight lows as much as 14 C above average.
Edmonton
-
Did you trade Carey Price a rope for a stick in Edmonton in 2012? He has a message for you
Thirteen years later, a trade in Edmonton is still one of the most memorable of Carey Price's career.
-
'Disturbing' investigation into child, animal abuse leads to more than 100 charges
Two men and one woman are facing more than 100 charges in connection with the yearslong abuse of several children and pets in southeast Edmonton.
-
Edmonton police search for missing 12-year-old girl
A 12-year-old Edmonton girl has been missing for four days.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver woman facing 14 charges in human-trafficking investigation: RCMP
Mounties in Metro Vancouver say a woman is facing more than a dozen charges following a months-long human-trafficking investigation.
-
'No threat' at Vancouver high school, police say
Police in Vancouver say they have determined there is "no threat" at Lord Byng Secondary School Thursday morning.
-
1 dead after crash in Surrey: RCMP
One person has died after a crash involving a dump truck and an SUV in Surrey Thursday morning, according to authorities.
Politics
-
-
-
Health
-
Mental health indicators improve from pandemic lows, but depression and anxiety symptoms remain
Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, new national data show that while some mental health impacts have begun to subside, some groups face disproportionate challenges, with more than one in three young adults, Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ people experiencing symptoms of a mental disorder in 2023.
-
WHO says JN.1 COVID strain, a 'variant of interest,' poses low risk
The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
-
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
-
Study shows AI image-generators being trained on explicit photos of children
Hidden inside the foundation of popular artificial intelligence image-generators are thousands of images of child sexual abuse, according to a new report that urges companies to take action to address a harmful flaw in the technology they built.
Entertainment
-
Emmanuel Macron accused of siding with Gerard Depardieu as actor faces sexual misconduct allegations
Women's rights activists criticized French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday for appearing to take sides with actor Gerard Depardieu by saying the film star who is facing sexual misconduct allegations 'makes France proud.'
-
-
Guess Who members seek to dismiss lawsuit from Cummings and Bachman
A lawsuit filed by Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings against two of their former bandmates in the Guess Who is being called "a complete farce" by the musicians who are seeking to see it dismissed.
Business
-
Apple loses latest bid to thwart patent dispute threatening to stop U.S. sales of two watch models
Apple has been rebuffed in its latest attempt to untangle a patent dispute that is pushing the company into suspending sales of two popular Apple Watch models as the holiday shopping season wraps up.
-
Statistics Canada reports retail sales rose 0.7% to $66.9 billion in October
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.7 per cent to $66.9 billion in October, helped by higher sales at new car dealers.
-
Five-year fixed mortgage rates fall below 5 per cent as bond markets anticipate rate cuts
With the markets anticipating central banks will lower interest rates next year, some fixed mortgage rates are the lowest they have been in months. But with all the economic uncertainty, new buyers and homeowners who need to renew still face some hard decisions.
Lifestyle
-
'We won it all!': Quebec family wins $50 million jackpot
Christmas will be a little bit brighter for one Quebec family this year after winning a $50 million jackpot.
-
-
Travel angst lingers as airports, airlines gear up for holiday rush
Though the forecast looks favourable, airports and airlines are gearing up for the prospect of travel snarls as the holidays approach, ramping up staffing and flight schedules, readying updated facilities and doling out advice to passengers.
Sports
-
Newfoundland and Labrador hockey body axes post-game handshakes, citing 'issues'
Amateur hockey games in Newfoundland and Labrador will no longer end with handshakes between the teams, according to a directive posted Thursday to a provincial hockey association's website.
-
Ethan Mbappe, 16, makes his debut for PSG and joins brother Kylian on the field
After watching his brother Kylian Mbappe score for Paris Saint-Germain, 16-year-old midfielder Ethan Mbappe made his debut for the French champion on Wednesday.
-
Bus crash kills player, assistant coach in Algerian soccer's top league, matches postponed
The Algerian Football Federation said late Wednesday that a bus crash has killed two members of its Ligue 1 side Mouloudia El Bayadh and that it would postpone all games scheduled for this week.
Autos
-
-
Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.
-
Musk and Tesla are battling unions across Scandinavia. What comes next in the labour dispute?
Tesla has found itself locked in an increasingly bitter dispute with union workers in Sweden and neighbouring countries. The showdown pits the electric car maker's CEO Elon Musk, who's staunchly anti-union, against the strongly held labour ideals of Scandinavian countries.