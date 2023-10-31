As cost of living rises, the Halloween spirit takes a dive: Canadians share their Halloween plans this year
Amid the elevated cost of living as food prices climb, Canadians are opting for cheaper options in the candy aisle, getting creative with costumes for their children, and putting up fewer decorations for this spooky season.
Although Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 3.8 per cent in September, the elevated cost of living remains a concern for many Canadians. In a callout, Canadians told CTVNews.ca how they’re adjusting their Halloween plans while tightening their belts.
Cheryl Mark of Calgary said Halloween has taken a back seat for a few years now in her home, as a grandparent of nine kids.
"It's gotten to be a really big cultural event with elaborate costumes so again not so much the kids but the adult generation. So there's just so much cost and what is just a lot of waste," said Mark in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca.
Mark also pointed to the younger generation being more conscious about the health impacts of treats.
Cheryl Mark grandkids pose in Spider-Man costumes for 2015 Halloween, left, a pumpkin decorated, right. (Handout)
SKIPPING TRICK-OR-TREAT TRADITION?
A survey by Maru Public Opinion said 50 per cent of Candaian households will be participating in Halloween this year with costume dressing or handing out treats. The provinces with the least Halloween spirit were Quebec, with 38 per cent, and British Columbia, with 48 per cent of residents rising to the occasion according to the survey, while Atlantic Canada had 71 per cent celebrating the haunted season.
Cathy Bowen of Orillia, Ont. said there will be no Halloween plans this year as a 61-year-old working 30 hours a week.
"Cost of food, cost of gas, inflation, it never ends," said Bowen in an phone interview with CTVNews.ca.
Bowen said Halloween is the least of her worries but her grandkids are still looking forward to going trick or treating.
Many families are noticing the size of their candy shrinking, a phenomenon known as "shrinkflation."
The Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University found that sugar prices have reached their highest levels since 2011, while cocoa prices are at a 44-year high due to factors such as droughts, pests and broader market forces.
Both "shrinkflation" and inflation have force some families to find cheaper alternatives to their favourite treats, like Ella Gladstone of Oshawa, Ont.
Gladstone said her family has purchased fewer treats this year and changed up their selection. In previous years, Gladstone said typically they purchase flavoured chip and a variety of mini chocolate bars. After finding an inexpensive alternative, rice krispy squares -- which was the same quantity as a bag of chips for less --- and sour candies, Gladstone said they are going to give it a try.
"We have no idea how it's going to be this year for how many kids are going to come? It’s a Tuesday, the weather, COVID --- we're hoping we're not going be one of those people that have to turn off our lights this year," said Gladstone in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca.
"I always had candy going door to door and I'm always going to make sure that the kids in my neighbourhood are going to have candy but now I have to take stuff away from the fridge that’s going to cost me $60 where it typically costs $25," said Eric Normandeau, a father of three in a single-income household in Moncton, N.B. in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca.
After refusing to buy candies he saw a couple of days ago, Normandeau said he knows he’s going to have to go back and make that purchase with a grumble.
Normandeau said he didn’t buy costumes for his kids this year instead they made their own. He said every year they go to Spirit of Halloween, a Halloween store, but this year was a pass. because of the rising costs.
"I want my kids to have fun, but at the same time, it's super frustrating because I'm having a hard time paying my bills," he said.
"I usually hand out Mars bars and chips. But this year, it’s depending on what’s on sale," said Normandeau.
With files from CTVNews.ca’s Tara De Boer and Jennifer Ferreira
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No more' climate tax carve-outs coming: natural resources minister
There will be 'no more carve-outs coming' to the federal government's carbon pricing policy, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting.
'Too many hits, too many punches': QMJHL player Lane Hinkley forced to retire at 19 due to brain lesion, concussions
Charlottetown Islanders associate captain Lane Hinkley, 19, has announced his retirement from hockey after a medical exam revealed a lesion on his brain.
'That will not happen': Netanyahu rejects calls for a ceasefire as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza tunnels
Netanyahu rejected calls for a cease-fire to facilitate the release of captives or end the war, which he has said will be long and difficult. "Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas," he told a news conference. "That will not happen."
Celine Dion surprises fans at Canadiens-Knights game in Las Vegas
Superstar Celine Dion made a rare appearance to watch the Montreal Canadiens hit the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Trick-or-treaters brace for a chilly Halloween in parts of Canada—here's where
Snow is expected for some parts of Canada this Halloween, while other communities are advised to bundle up for a chilly evening.
Miller lays out federal government's priorities for improving immigration system
Immigration Minister Marc Miller is laying out the federal government's priorities for improving Canada's immigration system today with a newly released report.
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' cast mates mourn their friend, say they are 'all so utterly devastated'
The stars of 'Friends' say they are mourning the 'unfathomable' death of Matthew Perry. From 1994 to 2004, each of the five actors appeared in every episode of all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom along with Perry, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday at age 54.
How protected are Canadian hockey players? A look at league mandates on neck guards
Following the death of American hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate on Saturday, what are the rules in hockey leagues across Canada relating to the protection of players' necks?
'I could not do this without her': Alberta twins fighting stage 4 breast cancer together
Identical twins often have a lot in common, but a pair of Alberta sisters never could have imagined they'd share a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
Toronto
-
Millions in Hells Angels cash poured into southern Ontario real estate, court documents show
Members of the Hells Angels biker gang put millions gained from an underground gambling ring into cash, cars, a motorcycle and even waterfront land they hoped to develop, according to allegations in court documents.
-
Ontario business owner warns others about 'cheque washing' scam after $10K stolen
An Ontario man said a cheque he sent the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) worth more than $10,000 for his maple syrup company was stolen in the mail.
-
'I was numb': Toronto area couple married 40+ years wins big in Lotto 6/49
A married couple of 45 years from the Toronto area said they’re looking forward to a 'comfortable retirement' after winning big in a September Lotto 6/49 draw.
Ottawa
-
Study finds Ottawa as one of the 'rattiest' cities in Canada
A new study finds Ottawa is one of the top 10 cities in Canada for rodents in Canada, with the City of Toronto claiming the top spot for the second year in a row.
-
30-year-old off-road motorcyclist struck gate, killed in Pembroke crash
The deceased driver in a fatal collision in Pembroke on Oct. 30 has been identified as a 30-year-old from Pembroke.
-
Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
Barrie
-
Ont. woman accused in deadly hit-and-run takes stand, ‘I had no idea what I hit’
The Newmarket woman accused of a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man in Springwater Township five years ago took the stand on Tuesday in her defence, telling the court she never knew what she had hit that morning.
-
Driver extricated with serious injuries after rolling vehicle on Highway 400
A Severn Township resident suffered serious injuries after crashing along Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township over the weekend.
-
Driver crashes into ditch, hits tree, road sign and carries on dragging car parts in Penetanguishene
Police charged an Orillia man with impaired and dangerous driving after responding to a collision in Penetanguishene on Sunday night.
Kitchener
-
Another Christmas market affected after organizer loses vendor deposits to gambling
A second holiday market in Waterloo Region has been impacted after the organizer lost vendor deposits through gambling.
-
City council gives the green light to build a 32-storey high-rise in Kitchener
Kitchener city council gave the green light to a developer to build an even higher high-rise during Monday night’s council meeting.
-
Here's what to do with your leaves in Kitchener-Waterloo
A chill in the air and a crunch underfoot means it’s time to start thinking about what to do with your leaves – whether it’s putting them out for collection, turning them into mulch or spreading them in your garden.
London
-
Tractor trailer loses its load in Middlesex County
No other vehicles were involved after a tractor trailer lost its load on Elginfield Road.
-
Millions in Hells Angels cash poured into southern Ontario real estate, court documents show
Members of the Hells Angels biker gang put millions gained from an underground gambling ring into cash, cars, a motorcycle and even waterfront land they hoped to develop, according to allegations in court documents.
-
Two suspects arrested in separate convenience store robberies
Two suspects have been arrested after both allegedly threatened convenience store clerks with a knife during separate robberies in Sarnia on Monday.
Windsor
-
Hospitals affected by cyberattack say stolen patient data may be published
Through a joint statement published by five Ontario hospitals affected by a recent ransomware attack, along with their IT systems provider, health officials are warning patients and staff that their data may be published by “the actors responsible.”
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Jury in Veltman trial asked to return for 2 p.m.
Tuesday morning in court for the triall of Nathaniel Veltman started with discussions between the lawyers and judge — without the jury.
-
Chatham driver clocked travelling 66 km/h over speed limit
A 36-year-old Chatham man is facing a stunt driving charge after allegedly speeding almost double the posted limit.
Montreal
-
Woman suffers 'serious injuries' after being handcuffed by Montreal police
An investigation is underway after a woman suffered 'serious injuries' when she was handcuffed last month by two Montreal police (SPVM) officers.
-
Celine Dion surprises fans at Canadiens-Knights game in Las Vegas
Superstar Celine Dion made a rare appearance to watch the Montreal Canadiens hit the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
Anti-racism group says two Black Montreal firefighters faced years of racial abuse
Two Black Montreal firefighters say they have for years been subject to racist abuse from their colleagues and that their managers didn't do anything about it.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man to be charged with first-degree murder after alleged hit and run
A Nova Scotia man who was the subject of an emergency alert after a fatal hit and run on Monday will receive a first-degree murder charge in court Wednesday.
-
N.S. man who allegedly fled scene with axe charged with murder
A Thorburn, N.S., man who fled from police with an axe after allegedly attacking a woman is being charged with second-degree murder.
-
Man allegedly cut Halifax restaurant employee after refusing to pay for meal
A man is facing several charges after he allegedly cut a Halifax restaurant employee after refusing to pay for his meal on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man living in tent for three months struggles to find space in shelters
Space at homeless shelters in Winnipeg is quickly vanishing as the winter-like weather has caused a spike in demand.
-
Manitoba Public Insurance workers reject offer, remain on the picket line
Workers at Manitoba's Crown-owned auto insurance corporation rejected the latest contract offer Monday and remained on strike.
-
Peter Nygard tells his sex assault trial he wanted to 'fully' co-operate with police
Peter Nygard testified Tuesday that he wanted to co-operate with police during his 11-hour interview with a Toronto detective in 2021 because he had "nothing to hide."
Calgary
-
55-year-old Calgary golfer with Stage 4 lung cancer waits months for first treatment
Steve Blake spent Sept. 14 golfing, keeping his game up to the high standard he's known for.
-
Alberta UCP policy resolutions take aim at parental rights, medical mandates and supervised consumption sites
Alberta's United Conservative Party is set to hold its annual convention in Calgary this weekend and its members are expected to debate and vote on a number of new policies.
-
Calgarians urged to keep an eye out for trick-or-treaters on Halloween
Thousands of Calgary children will be out Tuesday night, dressed in their best costumes from goblins to ghouls to some of 2023's most popular costumes, such as Barbie, from the blockbuster movie this summer.
Edmonton
-
Man seriously injured in north Edmonton assault, 1 arrested
A man is in custody after another man was seriously injured in north Edmonton on Monday.
-
Investigation launched into Military Police handling of Edmonton arson investigation
An investigation has been launched after a complaint made by the former husband of an ex-Canadian soldier who was found guilty of trying to kill her three children in a house fire.
-
Woman dead in hit-and-run on Edmonton's Victoria Trail
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Edmonton Monday evening.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian dies days after crash in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood
Police are investigating a crash in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood that injured two pedestrians, one of whom succumbed to her injuries days later.
-
B.C. junior hockey team makes neck guards mandatory after former NHL player's death
A junior hockey team on Vancouver Island is forcing all its players to wear neck protection following the death Saturday of a former NHL player whose neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England.
-
'It's nobody's favourite': Why a big win for a small B.C. brewery came as such a surprise
A brown ale brewed in Prince George, B.C., was recently named the best craft beer in Canada – leaving the man who created it choked up with emotion at how far his favourite home brew has come.
Politics
-
Miller lays out federal government's priorities for improving immigration system
Immigration Minister Marc Miller is laying out the federal government's priorities for improving Canada's immigration system today with a newly released report.
-
'No more' climate tax carve-outs coming: natural resources minister
There will be 'no more carve-outs coming' to the federal government's carbon pricing policy, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting.
-
Former Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner and four others appointed to rep N.B., N.S. in Senate
Former Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner, who was most recently Canada's consul general in Boston, has been named a senator for Nova Scotia.
Health
-
'I could not do this without her': Alberta twins fighting stage 4 breast cancer together
Identical twins often have a lot in common, but a pair of Alberta sisters never could have imagined they'd share a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
-
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
-
Canada expands drug strategy to prevent more overdoses, provide additional services
The federal government is expanding its drug and substance use strategy to try to save more lives and provide more services to people disproportionately affected by Canada's overdose crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple revamps Mac lineup and pricing with new family of chips
Apple on Monday introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them, with the company saying it had redesigned its graphics processing units, a key part of the chip where Nvidia dominates the market.
-
NASA missions spy a ghostly hand and creepy face in the cosmos
The cosmos is full of mysteries waiting to be solved, and some of them appear especially eerie with the arrival of Halloween.
-
In early 2029, Earth will likely lock into breaching key warming threshold, scientists calculate
In a little more than five years -- sometime in early 2029 -- the world will likely be unable to stay below the internationally agreed temperature limit for global warming if it continues to burn fossil fuels at its current rate, a new study says.
Entertainment
-
Shawn Levy on adapting celebrated novel 'All the Light We Cannot See' for the screen
Adapting a beloved, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel into a Netflix series sounds like a daunting task, but Canadian director-producer Shawn Levy says bringing 'All the Light We Cannot See' to the screen didn't feel that way for a simple reason - he is a 'rabid fan' of the book.
-
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' cast mates mourn their friend, say they are 'all so utterly devastated'
The stars of 'Friends' say they are mourning the 'unfathomable' death of Matthew Perry. From 1994 to 2004, each of the five actors appeared in every episode of all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom along with Perry, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday at age 54.
-
Actor Robert De Niro tells a jury in a lawsuit by his ex-assistant: 'This is all nonsense'
Robert De Niro testified Monday in New York City at a trial resulting from a former personal assistant's lawsuit accusing the actor of being an abusive boss.
Business
-
Canadian Tire buys back stake in financial services business from Scotiabank
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has signed a deal to buy back the 20 per cent stake in Canadian Tire Financial Services that is owned by Scotiabank for $895 million.
-
Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers
The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession as high interest rates weigh on consumer spending, preliminary data from Statistics Canada suggests.
-
Biden administration takes on JetBlue as its fight against industry consolidation goes to court
The Biden administration's fight against consolidation in the airline industry is being tested Tuesday as lawyers for JetBlue Airways and the Justice Department squared off in court.
Lifestyle
-
'Your Next Star' helps people with Down syndrome get valuable work experience
John has Down syndrome and with the help of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, he secured that job right out of high school after an internship with them. He does everything from administrative work to community events and even giving the best pep talks to the Bruins alumni team.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows incredible orca encounter off the coast of British Columbia
Video shows the incredible moments that a group of people off the coast of Prince Rupert, B.C. had with a pair of orca whales while fishing.
-
Visitors will be allowed in Florence chapel's secret room to ponder if drawings are Michelangelo's
Just four at a time, visitors soon will be allowed access to a long-hidden space inside Florence's Medici Chapel where delicate charcoal drawings sketched on the walls have been attributed by some experts to Michelangelo.
Sports
-
Police: Investigation into hockey player Adam Johnson's death may 'take some time'
South Yorkshire Police say the investigation into the death of hockey player Adam Johnson remains ongoing and will likely "take some time."
-
How protected are Canadian hockey players? A look at league mandates on neck guards
Following the death of American hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate on Saturday, what are the rules in hockey leagues across Canada relating to the protection of players' necks?
-
'Too many hits, too many punches': QMJHL player Lane Hinkley forced to retire at 19 due to brain lesion, concussions
Charlottetown Islanders associate captain Lane Hinkley, 19, has announced his retirement from hockey after a medical exam revealed a lesion on his brain.
Autos
-
Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
-
UAW and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal as union adds strike at Tennessee GM factory
Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.
-
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.