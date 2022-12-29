'Anyone would do the same': Family takes in 10 strangers stranded in Ontario blizzard

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Lack of info on China's COVID-19 surge stirs global concern

Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak -- and that the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

  • Hit and run in Leamington

    A 72-year-old woman is recovering from minor physical injuries after being struck by a vehicle that didn’t remain at the scene, according to police.

  • Beach air show coming to Windsor-Essex

    A new kind of air show will take to the skies over Windsor-Essex in 2023. ‘Wings over Windsor’ has announced the inaugural Beach Edition Air Show taking place over Lake Erie from the Leamington waterfront.

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social