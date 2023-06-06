'An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure': Experts say a national fire service could help battle wildfires
In an unprecedented start to wildfire season, crews in Canada were quickly overwhelmed and needed help from firefighters from other countries.
Experts say if Canada had its own national fire service, it could help prevent and put out fires across the country without relying on international aid and often overwhelmed provincial fire forces.
"A national air fleet, so we can move resources ahead of time when we see those extreme fire episodes coming and to be better positioned to deal with the fire load," Mike Flannigan, professor at the University of Alberta said in an interview with CTV National News.
Flannigan says when wildfires are sparked and concentrated in one province it can "quickly" overwhelm its provincial fire crews.
As of Tuesday evening, fires are burning across the country with more than 150 burning in Quebec alone. The smoke from the fires is causing poor air quality across the country and in the U.S. as it wafts south.
Bill Blair, Canada's emergency preparedness minister, said on Tuesday the current forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for higher-than-normal fire activity. According to Blair, without changes in the weather, this fire season could be the worst Canada's ever seen.
One way to mitigate the impacts of wildfires on Canadians is by gaining control of the blaze and extinguishing it as soon as possible, but Flannigan says the efforts are not preventative.
"We tend to also be reactive, we get the fire episode and then we place that call to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre and it takes three days for that equipment to reach the fire line," he said.
To be better prepared, Flannigan suggested establishing 20 crews of about 20 people each—all prepared to go where fires need to be snuffed out.
"These boots would be well-trained and ready to go and arrive in those locations where we expect new fire weather and new fire starts and be ready to roll as soon as the fires arrive," he said.
Bruce Blackwell, principal of B.A. Blackwell and Associates Ltd. told CTV National News that the cost of a national fire crew plays a factor in its legitimacy.
"How often are we going to see these kind of fire seasons and how much money are we willing to spend to prepare for those fire seasons," he said. "We have to think strategically about how we create resources that can cross-pollinate across natural disasters. Can service floods, can service fires, can service hurricanes."
Flannigan says by preventing costly disasters like the wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alta. and Lytton, B.C., the money saved could help pay for a national fire service.
"This will save millions of dollars—the old adage, 'an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.' So prevention and mitigation saves in the long run," he said.
------
With files from CTV National News' Adrian Ghobrial
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Travellers from 13 more countries now eligible to visit Canada without a visa
Canada is expanding the list of countries whose residents are eligible to visit this country without a travel visa.
Johnston to launch foreign interference hearings in July, calls allegations of bias 'quite simply false'
Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference David Johnston calls the allegations swirling around his objectivity 'quite simply false,' and said Tuesday he plans to push ahead with his work, launching public hearings next month
'An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure': Experts say a national fire service could help battle wildfires
During a record-setting wildfire season, experts say prevention of more disasters is important, citing a Canada-wide fire service could help mitigate blazes.
Environment minister says he could accelerate action on climate change if he didn’t have to 'fight' the Conservative Party
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told Power Play host Vassy Kapelos it would 'greatly help' Canada's capacity to accelerate the fight against climate change if he didn't have to 'fight the Conservative Party of Canada.'
Sex harassment case involving Trudeau Foundation should be heard in N.L., lawyer says
The lawyer representing a woman who alleges she was sexually harassed by a former Northwest Territories premier says her client would likely have to end her lawsuit if a judge determines the trial should be moved to Quebec.
Ford calls for ouster, Poilievre decries Liberal response to Bernardo prison transfer
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to keep "multiple murderers" in maximum-security prison, as fallout continues over the transfer of convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security institution in Quebec.
Canadian military joined recent U.S. forum on UFOs; Pentagon trying to identify 'metallic' orbs
The Canadian military has confirmed it participated in a May 2023 forum for Five Eyes intelligence partners that was held by the director of the Pentagon's UFO research program.
Global News defends reporting in face of Han Dong lawsuit
Global News and its parent company Corus Entertainment say in response to a lawsuit filed by Han Dong that their reporting about the Toronto MP was based on a detailed investigation involving multiple sources.
A killer rabbit, jousting bear and Robin Hood walk into a bar: Ancient manuscript reveals new details on medieval comedy
A rare manuscript detailing comedy shows and drinking songs from the 15th century revealed what medieval audiences found funny more than 500 years ago.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
Toronto
-
3 people attacked by dog in Burlington, animal shot dead by police
A dog has been shot dead by police after three people were attacked in Burlington Tuesday afternoon, police say.
-
More fire bans issued as smoke from Ontario, Quebec wildfires lingers in Toronto
More fire bans have been put into effect as wildfires continue to burn in Quebec and northern Ontario.
-
'It's conquering the mountain, and I think the mountain is us': 24 Ontario women set to climb Mount Kilimanjaro
Since August 2022, a group of 24 women has been training — rain, sleet or shine — for the trip of a lifetime.
Ottawa
-
Air quality risk in Ottawa high as wildfire smoke blankets the city
A special air quality statement remains in effect for the National Capital Region because of wildfire smoke blowing across the region. Environment Canada's air quality health index is at a high level of risk.
-
How to take care of yourself and your pets in smoky conditions
The wildfire smoke blanketing Ottawa can cause a variety of health problems for people and animals. Ottawa has already seen an increase in emergency room visits for respiratory issues as thick smoke hangs over the region.
-
Centennial Lake fire 'greatly suppressed', area mayor says; evacuation order still in effect
The wildfire burning at Centennial Lake, about 150 km west of Ottawa, has been significantly reduced and is being held with a burnt area.
Barrie
-
No injuries after potential firearm-related incident in Innisfil
No injuries were reported after an incident in Innisfil Tuesday evening.
-
Air quality concerns mount as the smell of smoke fills the air in Simcoe County and Muskoka
Residents in Simcoe County and Muskoka are advised to be cautious as forest fires in Quebec impact the air quality, prompting a special statement from Environment Canada.
-
YMCA teams up with County to help Ukrainian refugees find permanent housing
The YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka is continuing its efforts to provide support to Ukrainian refugees looking for permanent housing in Simcoe County.
Kitchener
-
Wildfire smoke from Quebec, northern Ontario lingers in K-W
A haze is lingering in the air and there’s a faint smell of smoke in areas across southwestern Ontario as wildfires continue to burn in Quebec and northern Ontario.
-
Trustee brings school board to court over temporary suspension for alleged breach of conduct
A trustee with the Waterloo Region District School Board brought the board to court on Tuesday, arguing that a suspension handed to him in 2022 was unfair and unreasonable.
-
OPP turn to Six Nations residence in search for Amber Ellis
The search for Amber Ellis, a Hagersville woman reported missing in March 2021, is returning to the community where she was last seen.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Londoners remember the Afzaal family
Marking the two year anniversary of the alleged terror attack that took the lives of four members of the same family, the board has announced an Anti-Islamophobia Strategy.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Muslim community seeks healing and safety amid lingering shadows of alleged terrorist attack
On this day in 2021, four out of five members of a London, Ont. family were killed while they were out for a walk and struck by a vehicle, in an apparently deliberate attack.
-
Special air quality statement in effect for Forest City
As wildfires continue to burn in Northern Ontario and Quebec, a special air quality statement has been issued for London and neighbouring counties as of Tuesday evening.
Windsor
-
Active police investigation on Northway Ave
Windsor police are on the scene of an active investigation near a new housing development in the city’s west end.
-
Estranged husband charged with first-degree murder of missing woman
Windsor police say they have arrested a Michigan man for the murder of his estranged wife, who was reported missing last month.
-
Windsor's air quality impacted by wildfires across the country
Smoke from wildfires burning across Canada is beginning to cause poor air quality in Windsor.
Montreal
-
Quebec wildfires: Town of Chibougamau declares state of emergency, orders immediate evacuation
The entire town of Chibougamau, in central Quebec, was told to evacuate Tuesday evening as wildfires prompted officials to declare a state of emergency.
-
Quebec politicians pass bill that will give themselves a $30K raise
Quebec MNAs are about to get a significant pay raise. The National Assembly adopted Bill 24 on Tuesday afternoon, which will increase the politicians' base salaries by $30,000 per year.
-
'A situation that's unprecedented': Quebec confronted with more than 150 wildfires
As one Quebec city that had been threatened by wildfires lifted an evacuation order Tuesday, authorities turned their attention to communities in the northern and northwestern parts of the province where firefighters worked to beat back threats from out-of-control blazes.
Atlantic
-
Barrington Lake wildfire 'being held,' not expected to move weather permitting
A record-size wildfire in Shelburne County, N.S., isn’t likely to move if conditions don't change, officials say.
-
New N.S. Health website shares estimated ER wait times
A new website created by Nova Scotia’s health authority shares hourly estimated wait times for many emergency departments across the province.
-
'They lost everything': Halifax evacuees grapple with new normal
Officials gave the outside world its first look inside the destruction from the Halifax-area wildfires Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Religious teachings at St. James school to be allowed next year following vote by board of trustees
Some students at an elementary school in the St. James-Assiniboia School Division will be receiving 30 minutes of religious teaching next year after the board of trustees passed a bylaw Tuesday evening.
-
RCMP investigating abandoned home in connection with disappearance of woman in 2020
The search for a Manitoba woman reported missing three years ago has lead RCMP to an abandoned home in western Manitoba for an investigation.
-
'Something we need to prepare for': ECCC says warm summer expected in Winnipeg
The heat in the city of Winnipeg will moderate in the next few days, but Environment Canada says residents should expect a hot summer this year.
Calgary
-
Expected hot, dry summer means more fire, smoke coming to Alberta
As the definition of a typical Canadian summer evolves, experts say 'hot' and 'dry' could be the buzzwords of the season.
-
Calgary's Ukrainian community holds rally in response to dam destruction
Calgary's Ukrainian community held an emergency rally on Tuesday night in response to the destruction of a dam in southern Ukraine.
-
Man charged with arson in connection with Pearce Estate Park fire
After allegedly admitting to starting a fire in Pearce Estate Park in Calgary's southeast on Monday, a man now faces a charge of arson.
Edmonton
-
'We never give up': RCMP helicopter joins search for 14-year-old boy in North Saskatchewan River
An RCMP helicopter is assisting with the search for the 14-year-old boy who went missing in the North Saskatchewan River nearly 48 hours ago.
-
Michael White, convicted of killing pregnant wife, gets full parole
An Edmonton man convicted of killing his pregnant wife and dumping her body in a ditch has been granted full parole.
-
'Exciting to see him in person': Alphonso Davies hosts soccer camp in Edmonton
Edmontonian and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies held a soccer camp for children at Victoria Soccer Club on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. prepares for fire evacuations, displacements amid healthcare staffing crisis
The officials tasked with preparing for and responding to natural disasters in the province are bracing for widespread evacuations of B.C. communities amid tinder-dry conditions that are already prompting dire wildfire predictions.
-
Drinking alcohol will be allowed in some Burnaby parks this summer
Visitors will be able to legally drink booze in some Burnaby parks starting June 23, as city councillors voted in favour of an alcohol in parks pilot project on Monday.
-
Vancouver lifeguard shortage not to blame for reduced West End pool hours, park board says
The chair of the Vancouver Park Board says he has received several complaints since expanded hours at Second Beach Pool went away.
Politics
-
Johnston to launch foreign interference hearings in July, calls allegations of bias 'quite simply false'
Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference David Johnston calls the allegations swirling around his objectivity 'quite simply false,' and said Tuesday he plans to push ahead with his work, launching public hearings next month
-
Global News defends reporting in face of Han Dong lawsuit
Global News and its parent company Corus Entertainment say in response to a lawsuit filed by Han Dong that their reporting about the Toronto MP was based on a detailed investigation involving multiple sources.
-
Ford calls for ouster, Poilievre decries Liberal response to Bernardo prison transfer
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to keep "multiple murderers" in maximum-security prison, as fallout continues over the transfer of convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security institution in Quebec.
Health
-
Honolulu police: 2 dead after suspected mass overdose of fentanyl
Two people died in what officials believe was a mass fentanyl overdose over the weekend involving five people in a hotel room in the Hawaii tourist mecca of Waikiki.
-
Recalled pillows linked to 10 infant deaths still being sold on Facebook Marketplace, U.S. agency says
Federal safety regulators are urging consumers to stop using baby pillows that have been linked to 10 infant deaths but are still being sold on Facebook Marketplace, despite being recalled two years ago.
-
Using melatonin for sleep is on the rise, study says, despite potential health harms
More and more adults are taking over-the-counter melatonin to get to sleep, and some may be using it at dangerously high levels, a study has found.
Sci-Tech
-
See early stars form in a galaxy 20 million light-years away
The James Webb Space Telescope set its sights on a galaxy 20 million light-years away, capturing a dazzling star-forming galaxy in images streaked with the signature of passing asteroids.
-
Apple's Vision Pro goggles unleash a mixed reality that could lead to more innovation and isolation
Reporters are a skeptical bunch, so it was unusual to hear so many of them raving about their firsthand experience with Apple's next Big Thing: the high-priced headset called Vision Pro, a device infused with totally virtual reality as well as augmented reality that projects digital images on top of real-world settings.
-
Canadian military joined recent U.S. forum on UFOs; Pentagon trying to identify 'metallic' orbs
The Canadian military has confirmed it participated in a May 2023 forum for Five Eyes intelligence partners that was held by the director of the Pentagon's UFO research program.
Entertainment
-
Anguish, defiance, accusations: Takeaways from Prince Harry's day in court
Prince Harry testimony in a London court, both in cross-examination in the witness box and in his written witness statement, was rare and unusual. By turns defensive, frank and accusatory, his testimony shone a light on life as a royal and on Harry's bitter personal feud with the press. Here's what to know after a historic day at the High Court in London.
-
Artist Francoise Gilot, acclaimed painter who loved and later left Picasso, is dead at 101
Francoise Gilot, a prolific and acclaimed painter who produced art for well more than a half-century but was nonetheless more famous for her turbulent relationship with Pablo Picasso -- and for leaving him -- died Tuesday in New York City, where she had lived for decades. She was 101.
-
Hollywood actors guild votes to authorize strike, as writers strike continues
Actors represented by the Hollywood union SAG-AFTRA voted Monday evening to authorize a strike if they don't agree on a new contract with major studios, streamers and production companies by June 30.
Business
-
Lululemon stands by decision to fire employees who intervened in robbery
Lululemon’s CEO Calvin McDonald said the retailer stands by its decision to fire two employees who tried to intervene during a theft at one of its stores.
-
Rent across Canada climbs to 20 per cent above pandemic lows: report
Across Canada, the average price of rent climbed back up after pandemic lows, with the monthly rate new tenants face now 20 per cent higher than it was two years ago, according to just-released rental data.
-
Wheat prices jump following collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine
Global prices for wheat and corn soared Tuesday after a major dam in Ukraine collapsed, renewing market fears about the fragility of the country's ability to ship food to Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia as it fights a war with Russia.
Lifestyle
-
June is rhubarb picking time in the garden, so pucker up
Years ago, when my now-grown daughter Justine was a toddler, we visited a U-pick farm where she plucked plump, ripe strawberries from a field of sprawling plants. Some made it into the basket on that sunny June day; others went directly into her mouth.
-
Kiefer Sutherland’s whisky brand raises more than $100,000 for N.S. wildfire relief efforts
A whisky brand co-founded by actor Kiefer Sutherland says it has raised more than $100,000 for relief efforts related to the ongoing Nova Scotia wildfires.
-
Blind Paralympian teams up with scent-trailing dog to find missing people
Jessica Tuomela is a swimmer and triathlete, and has been on the podium at the Paralympics, but says the feeling returning a missing person home safely is no comparison.
Sports
-
Browns defensive players robbed of jewelry, vehicle by masked men in downtown stickup
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski expressed relief that two of his defensive players were not physically harmed while being robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a downtown nightclub.
-
PGA-LIV merger shocks golf world ahead of Canadian Open
On the eve of the RBC Canadian Open, news of a merger between the PGA Tour, European Tour and LIV Golf shocked the golf world -- including one of Canada's best players.
-
Toronto Blue Jays send struggling right-hander Alek Manoah down to minors
The Toronto Blue Jays are sending right-hander Alek Manoah down to the minors after his latest disappointing start.
Autos
-
Vehicle theft soared in 2022, led by Quebec and Ontario: report
Insurance industry group Equite Association says vehicle theft in multiple provinces surged last year. Vehicle theft was up by 50 per cent in Quebec year over year, by 48.3 per cent in Ontario, by 34.5 per cent in Atlantic Canada and by 18.3 per cent in Alberta.
-
Ontario commits to cover 1/3 cost of Stellantis deal, Ford urges feds to close deal
Ontario has committed to paying a third of the cost to save a $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., premier Doug Ford said Thursday.
-
Ex Formula One boss Ecclestone pleads not guilty to fraud charge
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone on Tuesday formally pleaded not guilty to a fraud charge over his alleged failure to declare millions of dollars held in a trust in Singapore to Britain's government.