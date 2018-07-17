

David Maher, CTVNews.ca Staff





Nearly one third of Canadians feel “very stressed about money” on a regular basis – either “often” or “all the time," a new study has revealed.

The Angus Reid Institute (ARI) investigation into poverty found that more than a quarter of people in Canada are struggling to make ends meet.

The online poll examined responders’ personal experiences, rather than just looking at their income.

ARI researchers split the population into four groups based on the results. The Struggling (16 per cent of the total population), those On the Edge (11 per cent), those who are Recently Comfortable (36 per cent), and those who are Always Comfortable (37 per cent).

More than one-quarter of the Canadian population (27%) could be described as experiencing notable financial hardship today: pic.twitter.com/8FDRR8EJ6p — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) July 17, 2018

“As their names suggest, the Struggling are facing financial challenges that are negatively affecting their quality of life, and those On the Edge are not far from joining them,” the report says.

Respondents were asked about a dozen money-related scenarios. These ranged from having to forgo luxuries like movies (44 per cent of respondents said they had done this) or eating out on a special occasion (46 per cent), to having to use a food bank (16 per cent) or not being able to afford warm winter weather clothing (17 per cent).

ARI also quizzed respondents on eight other areas:

Using a “pay day loan” type service that offers access to cash but at higher interest rates (11 per cent of Canadians have done this in their lives)

Being late paying rent or mortgage (18 per cent)

Being unable to pay a utility bill (24 per cent)

Having to borrow money for essentials like groceries or transportation (25 per cent)

Living in a place that is too small or too far away from work or otherwise doesn’t meet one’s needs (27 per cent)

Being unable to buy new clothes when they’re needed (39 per cent)

Being unable to afford dental care (40 per cent)

And, being unable to afford good quality groceries and having to buy what’s cheap instead (43 per cent)

“For many Canadians who have dealt with the circumstances asked about in this survey, the experience came long ago – when they were children – and has not recurred since,” the report reads. “For others, these challenges are a more recent occurrence, or have been ongoing for most of their lives.”

21% of Cdns say they are currently experiencing being unable to afford to go for dental care, 18% say they can't afford good quality groceries, and 17% say they can't afford to buy new clothes when they need them:https://t.co/7JTHXn4bG6 pic.twitter.com/DgPCPyTPCY — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) July 17, 2018

The one-in-six Canadians who fall in to the Struggling bracket have a lot in common with those who fit the traditional, income-based standard for poverty in Canada, ARI state in the report. This group tends to include large numbers of Indigenous people, visible minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ people, women, and people with high school education or less.

The poll also reports that while household income is highly correlated within the four groups, it is perhaps not as highly as might be expected.

“More than one-in-five of the Struggling (22 per cent), for instance, come from households earning between $50,000 and $100,000 per year – well above the low-income cut-offs for an individual or even a family of four,” the report reads. “Their experiences with the 12 scenarios on the list nevertheless indicate that they are facing genuine financial difficulty, perhaps as a result of factors not captured by questions about their income, such as debt, the cost of living in their areas, or the expenses associated with raising children.”

Canadians with children living at home were asked an additional series of questions about their ability to provide for them. Nearly one-in-five (18 per cent) say they can’t always afford to feed their children as nutritiously as they would like, and nearly one-quarter (24 per cent) are unable to buy their children a requested gift for Christmas or a birthday.

Three additional struggles are even more prevalent for Canadian parents and guardians: