Alberta says people admitted to hospital from First Nation had common viruses
RCMP vehicles attend the scene after an infant was found dead and 14 others were sent to Alberta Children's Hospital from a home on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, 80 kilometres west of Calgary, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Ridewood
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 6:34PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 6, 2018 6:35PM EDT
CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services says all of the people admitted to hospital from a First Nation west of Calgary where a baby girl died had a variety of common respiratory viruses.
The agency did not comment on the cause of the four-month-old child's death.
AHS says there is no ongoing risk to the people who were sent to hospital or to the general public.
RCMP were still investigating the girl's death.
Police and paramedics were called Wednesday to check on a child in medical distress on the Wesley First Nation, one of three reserves that make up the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
Ten children and four adults were taken to hospital from one home in the community.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Manitoba premier says he'll take the federal government to court over carbon tax
- Alberta says people admitted to hospital from First Nation had common viruses
- Toronto neurosurgeon charged with killing wife has case put over to April 18
- Former N.S. MLA Trevor Zinck reported missing
- N.S. fine-tuning cyberbullying law prompted by Parsons death, minister says