One child is dead and 14 others were rushed to hospital with flu-like symptoms on Wednesday from a First Nation west of Calgary.

The precise cause of the incident is unclear, but Emergency Medical Services said it appears to be “some type of illness” and that the patients exhibited “influenza-like symptoms.”

Paramedics responded to a residence on Stoney Nakoda First Nation, a community about 60 kilometres west of Calgary, just before noon.

Paramedics found two children in “severe medical distress,” according to Stuart Brideaux, a public education officer with EMS.

One child died at the scene, and the other child was rushed to hospital in serious condition, Brideaux said.

Thirteen other patients -- 9 pediatric patients and four adults -- were also transported to hospital. Most are in stable condition.

The age and gender of the child who died is unclear. Brideaux said the patients ranged in ages from four months to a male in his late teens.

Officials are now investigating the origin of the incident. Brideaux said the cause appears to be “medically based,” and officials do not believe trauma or a noxious substance, such as carbon monoxide, played a role.

"At this time, EMS is working to sort out the potential origin of the circumstances," he said.

The relationship between the 15 individuals, including whether they were related, has not been determined.

Earlier in the day, EMS reported that 14 children and one adult were involved, but later clarified the numbers.

The Ministry of Indigenous Services has reached out the Stoney Nakoda First Nation to offer support and is in the information-gathering stage, CTV News has confirmed.

Minister of Indigenous Services Jane Philpott is aware of the incident.