

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Alberta RCMP say they’ve arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting of a German tourist west of Calgary earlier this month.

During a press conference in Airdrie, Alta. on Tuesday morning, Cpl. Curtis Peters said the youth was a resident of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation and was arrested on Friday evening. He has been charged with 14 criminal offenses, including attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, and possession of a prohibited firearm.

On Aug. 2, a 60-year-old tourist was shot in the head while driving an SUV with three other passengers inside on Highway 1A near Morley, Alta. He survived the shooting and has since travelled home to Germany where the consulate there says he is unable to talk or move his right side as a result of his injuries.

The three other passengers suffered minor injuries in the crash.

