RCMP appeal for tips, dashcam footage in German tourist shooting west of Calgary
Police investigate the scene of a shooting along Highway 1A near Morley, Alta., in this August 2018 police handout photo. (RCMP)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 5:31PM EDT
AIRDRIE, Alta. - RCMP are appealing to the public for tips and dashcam footage as they continue to investigate the shooting of a German tourist earlier this month west of Calgary.
The 60-year-old man was driving in a black Dodge Durango with his family near Morley, Alta., on Aug. 2.
He survived, but the German consulate says he can't talk or move his right side as a result of the injury.
Cpl. Curtis Peters says it's believed the car was travelling eastbound from Banff when the shooting occurred -- not westbound, as previously stated.
He says the suspect vehicle was also travelling eastward and passed the Durango when a shot was fired intentionally through the passenger window.
Peters says investigators have determined the victim drove to the Nakoda Lodge and down an unmarked gravel road known as Branch Road before the shooting.
