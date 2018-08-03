

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Alberta say they have detained a man and seized a vehicle believed to be linked to the shooting of a German tourist.

RCMP say they found a black Chrysler Sebring sedan around 3:20 p.m. on Friday afternoon in Cochrane, Alta. The car matches the description of a vehicle involved in Thursday’s bizarre shooting on Highway 1A near Morley.

“One adult male who was at the property has been detained,” RCMP said in a press release Friday evening. “His involvement in this incident remains under investigation by the police.”

Police initially said road rage may have been involved in the incident in which someone rolled down the passenger-side window of a black sedan and shot a 60-year-old German man in the head as he was driving a black Dodge Durango SUV.

Police now say they are “working through several theories about this shooting.”

“Information to this point strongly suggests that this was not a case of road rage, nor a random incident,” police say. “None of the occupants of the Durango were the intended targets of the shooting.”

RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott told CTV Calgary on Friday that the victim underwent surgery and remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

The SUV went off the road and its three passengers suffered minor injuries. They are being assisted by the German consulate.

Cpl. Scott said police are sorting through tips and hunting for a suspect described as a white man with long dark hair.

“We know this has caused huge community and public concern,” Cpl. Scott said.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Brenna Rose and files from The Canadian Press