Alberta man faces charges in alleged fraudulent purchase of $120K luxury car
A Niagara Police cruiser is seen in this file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 2:33PM EDT
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- An Alberta man is facing numerous charges in Ontario over the allegedly fraudulent purchase of a new car.
Niagara Regional Police say they began an investigation last month when a luxury vehicle worth more than $120,000 was bought using fake identification.
The force says it has also been in touch with provincial police and officers in Waterloo Region, who are looking into similar incidents.
Niagara police say they arrested a 66-year-old man from Fort Saskatchewan, northeast of Edmonton, over the weekend and laid five charges against him.
They include one count each of fraud over $5,000, identity theft and identity fraud.
Police say fraudulent vehicle purchases are a recurring issue throughout Ontario and they're urging all dealers to be vigilant.
