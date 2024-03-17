Alberta, B.C. and Yukon Territory break daily temperature records

'Unacceptable behaviour': Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit
An upward trend of record-breaking daily temperatures is reaching regions throughout Canada, including areas of Alberta, British Columbia, and Yukon Territory.
Here’s the latest weather records broken this weekend, according to Environment Canada data.
Environment Canada’s weather summary says that March 16 set daily maximum temperature records throughout Alberta, including in Banff, Beaverlodge and Edmonton.
Banff, for instance, had a previous record of 13.9 degrees Celsius for March 16, set in 1947. Temperatures in this area have been recorded since 1887,
On Saturday, Banff reached 15.3 degrees Celsius, according to the data.
Beaverlodge, near the British Columbia border, reached 14.4 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record of 13.5 degrees, set in 1985. (Temperature records for Beaverlodge have been kept since 1912.)
Edmonton also saw record-breaking temperatures of 10.9 degrees Celsius, with the previous record standing at 8.8 degrees, set in 1981. (Edmonton has recorded temperatures since 1959.)
Environment Canada also reported that a ridge of high pressure welcomed a temperature spike in British Columbia, with many areas of the province seeing records broken on March 16.
Abbotsford, east of Vancouver saw a new record of 22.6 degrees Celsius, with the previous record -- set in 1947 -- standing at 22.2 degrees Celsius. Records for this area have been kept since 1944, according to Environment Canada.
A notable jump in temperatures hit Bella Bella, north of Vancouver Island with the new daily temperature record reaching 20.7 degrees Celsius -- significantly higher than the previous record of 15.2 degrees Celsius, which was set in 1988. (Records in this area have been kept since 1977.)
Burns Lake Area reached a temperature record of 16.1 degrees Celsius, smashing the previous record of 11.3 degrees Celsius, which was set in 1992. (Records here have been kept since 1949.)
Areas including Squamish, Whistler, West Vancouver and Victoria also saw record breaking temperatures on Saturday.
Squamish reached 23 degrees Celsius (with the previous record at 17.3 degrees Celsius, set in 1983), Whistler reached 16.3 degrees Celsius (over the previous record of 14.0 degrees Celsius, set in 1985) and Victoria reached 19.0 degrees Celsius (over the previous record of 18.3 degrees Celsisus, set in 1947).
West Vancouver saw a new daily temperature record of 18.7 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record of 15.5 degrees Celsius, set in 1983.
Environment Canada reported that March 16 also saw increased temperatures in New Brunswick, with the Grand Manan Area seeing temperatures that tied that previous record set in 2010 (8.5 degrees Celsius).
Records in Grand Manan have been kept since 1962.
Numerous areas throughout the Yukon saw a daily temperature record on March 16, including Burwash Landing Area, Carmacks Area, Faro Area, Haines Junction Area and Kluane Lake Area.
Burwash reached 7.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, beating the previous record of 5.9 degrees Celsius, set in 2018. (Records here have been kept since 1966.)
Similarly, Carmacks also surpassed a record last set in 2018, reaching 10.2 degrees Celsius, a jump over the previous high of 9.4 degrees Celsius. (Records here have been kept since 1963.)
Faro Area reached 10.3 degrees Celsius (with the previous record standing at 7.7 degrees Celsius, set in 2018), Haines Junction saw 11.8 degrees Celsius (beating the 2018 record of 7.7 degrees Celsius) and Kluane Lake Area reached 7.4 degrees Celsius (passing the 2018 record of 5.9 degrees Celsius).
Environment Canada notes that record reports derive from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area, and that their data “does not constitute a complete or final report.”
