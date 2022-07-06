Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spots for flight delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large carrier worldwide.
Air Canada saw 65 per cent of its flights arrive late, while Jazz Aviation, which provides regional service for the Montreal-based carrier, and Air Canada Rouge took second and third place respectively, according to tracking service FlightAware.
Only one other airline, Virgin Australia, landed more than half of its planes later than scheduled.
Meanwhile Pearson, Air Canada's main hub, was the sole airport across the globe to see more than half of flight departures delayed.
Montreal came in tenth after a computer system failure linked to the baggage check-in forced manual processing of luggage, the airport authority said in an email, noting that other factors played a role and that domestic flights were most affected.
Airlines and airports have been struggling to cope with the massive travel resurgence, as staffing issues at carriers and federal agencies cascade into flight cancellations, baggage delays and endless queues.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership race
Patrick Brown has been disqualified from the federal Conservative leadership race, after ballots have already begun to be mailed out, and his campaign is fighting back against what it calls anonymous allegations.
Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spots for flight delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large carrier worldwide.
'Most stressful experience': Express Entry draws resume, but long waits take toll
Canada's immigration department is restarting all Express Entry draws for immigration applications Wednesday, after pausing the program 18 months ago during the pandemic.
Emergency room delays to continue for 'quite some time,' doctor warns
An emergency room physician is urging governments to address the country’s shortfall of health-care workers in light of the recent temporary shutdowns of emergency departments and the staffing downsizing at others.
Woman who was set on fire on Toronto bus has died, police confirm
A woman who was set on fire while on a Toronto bus in a random attack last month has died, police say.
Amanda Todd case: 'Pornographic' Facebook image reported to police, high school friend testifies
A high school friend of B.C. teen Amanda Todd has testified he took action when he saw what he described as a 'pornographic' picture of her on Facebook in November 2011.
Boy, 2, orphaned after both parents killed in Fourth of July parade shooting
Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, the parents of a two-year-old boy, were among seven people killed in the Chicago-area mass shooting on July 4.
'We're all really shaken up': Father recounts reuniting with missing daughter as U.S. man is charged
The father of the Edmonton girl who was missing for nine days said he was getting ready to post another update on Facebook last Saturday when police knocked on his door.
Religious group members charged over alleged murder of 8-year-old girl in Australia
Australian authorities have charged 12 members of a religious group with the alleged murder of an 8-year-old girl, police said in a statement Tuesday.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Six ways to tell if your child is addicted to video games
As the pandemic keeps people indoors, children and youth are turning to video games at an alarming rate. Sometimes with grave consequences. W5 investigates how much is too much?
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
W5 Investigates | Canadian doctors decide whether Indigenous women are fit to be mothers
W5 investigates Canadian doctors performing the irreversible procedure of forced sterilizations on Indigenous women.
Toronto
-
This Ontario couple ditched their Bay St. banking jobs and bought a beach instead
Ryan Somes and Anthea Stanley were, by most standards, living a successful life in Toronto. With two kids under six, the couple had a home in Trinity Bellwoods and held high-end positions in the finance industry. But something still felt amiss, they said.
-
Gas prices in most of Ontario will take another big drop Thursday
The cost of filling up your gas tank will be a lot less painful on Thursday throughout most of Ontario.
-
There are just over 100 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Ontario
The number of lab-confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Ontario tripled in the past two weeks, likely reflecting a greater emphasis on surveillance and testing as global infection figures rise.
Ottawa
-
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership race
Patrick Brown has been disqualified from the federal Conservative leadership race, after ballots have already begun to be mailed out, and his campaign is fighting back against what it calls anonymous allegations.
-
Gatineau woman still waiting for luggage to arrive after 22 days
A Gatineau woman whose luggage was lost more than three weeks ago still does not have her bag back.
-
Police watchdog drops probe into woman who jumped from Ottawa hotel window
Ontario’s police watchdog has dropped its investigation into a 23-year-old woman who jumped out of a fourth-floor hotel room window when police knocked on the door.
Barrie
-
Patrick Brown disqualified from Conservative leadership race
Conservative Party of Canada's leadership committee has disqualified Patrick Brown from the Conservative leadership race.
-
10 cats die in Parry Sound house fire
Ten cats have died in a fire in Parry Sound.
-
Young ATV riders risk injury
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit highlighted the dangers of all-terrain vehicles in its survey released on Tuesday's National Injury Prevention Day.
Kitchener
-
Series of serious crashes in southwestern Ontario leads to plea from provincial police
A string of serious collisions over the last few days has Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sending a heightened warning to drivers to not let their guards down during the summer months.
-
Another Ont. homeowner raises red flag over driveway paving work
As police try to track down the man believed to have paved a Puslinch woman’s driveway without her permission, another person has come forward claiming to be the victim of a similar alleged fraud.
-
Hwy. 7/8 off ramps at Ira Needles getting improvements: MTO
A Kitchener intersection that has seen dozens of crashes in the past year in a half is getting a makeover.
London
-
Council quashes push for Toronto-style apartment inspections
Slumlords were squarely in the crosshairs of city council on Tuesday evening, but how to best ensure renters have safe and properly maintained housing proved divisive.
-
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership race
Patrick Brown has been disqualified from the federal Conservative leadership race, after ballots have already begun to be mailed out, and his campaign is fighting back against what it calls anonymous allegations.
-
Victim of fatal crash near Exeter, Ont. identified
Huron County OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash north west of Exeter, Ont. on Monday evening.
Windsor
-
Here are the 36 projects included in Windsor’s $180-million sewer plan
City of Windsor officials are releasing more details about a $180-million Sewer Master Plan that includes 36 projects across the city.
-
Downtown Windsor councillor not running for re-election or mayor
After two-terms serving on Windsor city council, Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin has announced he is not running for re-election.
-
WPS release additional photo of sexual assault suspect
Windsor police have released an additional photo of a person they say is wanted for sexual assault.
Montreal
-
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
-
Ambulance shortage, clinic closure didn't cause 65-year-old Quebec man's death: coroner
An ambulance shortage and reduced clinic hours in Quebec's Abitibi-Temiscamingue region were not critical factors in the death of a 65-year-old man, a coroner has ruled.
-
Another COVID-19 jump in Quebec with 56 new hospitalizations, 13 deaths
COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing their upward trajectory in Quebec, with the health ministry reporting an increase of 56 -- that's 183 entries and 127 discharges -- in 24 hours.
Atlantic
-
'We can’t forget all we’ve learned': Expert’s advice as N.S. lifts mandatory COVID-19 measures Wednesday
Tuesday was the last day for the volunteer-run asymptomatic walk-in COVID-19 testing sites that were once a constant during the pandemic.
-
N.S. man charged after 5 dogs found neglected, starving: SPCA
A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after the SPCA says his five dogs were found neglected and starving.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador replaces health minister amid doctor shortages
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey is replacing his province's health minister.
Winnipeg
-
New Omicron sub-variant is in Manitoba, province says
New sub-variants of COVID-19 are in Manitoba, with scientists watching trends warning the mutated version of the Omicron variant called BA.5 is highly transmissible.
-
Pilot project to replace grass in parts of Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg is moving forward with a plan to switch out the grass in some green spaces around the city.
-
'Every unit is sold': Mini motos a big trend amid surging gas prices
Mini motos – small motorcycles and scooters – are surging in demand as people grapple with the high prices of gas in Manitoba and across the country.
Calgary
-
Calgary council approves $87B climate strategy
Members of Calgary city council have passed a controversial climate strategy that outlines how the city will reach net-zero by 2050.
-
'No worship needed': Gondek asks to be referred to simply as mayor
Calgary's mayor is asking members of the public and her fellow councillors to no longer refer to her as 'your worship.'
-
CH-146 Griffon helicopter to fly over Calgary at start of Stampede
Calgarians and visitors to the city will have a chance to see a Royal Canadian Air Force tactical helicopter fly overhead when the Calgary Stampede kicks off.
Edmonton
-
Tickets to Papal Mass at Commonwealth Stadium open Wednesday morning
Tickets for Pope Francis' mass at Commonwealth Stadium on July 26 will be available at 10:30 a.m. MT.
-
'We're all really shaken up': Father recounts reuniting with missing daughter as U.S. man is charged
The father of the Edmonton girl who was missing for nine days said he was getting ready to post another update on Facebook last Saturday when police knocked on his door.
-
Alberta to extend $50/month electricity rebate program until December: source
The Alberta government is set to announce that electricity rebates will run until December, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver
-
Photography contest: Submit your photos or vote for B.C.'s best wildlife shots
An annual contest asks photographers to submit their best photos of British Columbia wildlife, and the public to vote for their favourites.
-
Lottery win: A group of B.C. nurses thought they'd won $256. Then they noticed the comma.
A group of B.C. health-care workers were happy to find out they'd won a couple hundred dollars.
-
Iconic Davie Village bar set to expand
Fans of the iconic Fountainhead Pub on Davie Street can rejoice as the business is expanding its location.
Politics
-
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership race
Patrick Brown has been disqualified from the federal Conservative leadership race, after ballots have already begun to be mailed out, and his campaign is fighting back against what it calls anonymous allegations.
-
Canada is the first country to ratify Finland and Sweden's accession to join NATO
Canada became the first country to ratify Finland and Sweden's accession protocols to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.
-
Assembly of First Nations delegates reject resolution calling for chief's suspension
An emergency resolution before the Assembly of First Nations annual meeting to reaffirm the suspension of National Chief RoseAnne Archibald has failed in Vancouver.
Health
-
How an increasingly popular supplement landed a man in the hospital
A British man's overdose on vitamin D is a cautionary tale for people who are considering adding supplements to their lives, according to a paper published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
-
Cancelled flights have northern Ont. hospital risking ER closure
With doctor shortages causing emergency rooms around the country to shut down, a northern Ontario hospital is scrambling to stave off the same fate.
-
N.B. woman shocked at four-year wait time to see dermatologist
A Riverview, N.B., woman has written her MLA and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard in hopes of having her voice heard over wait times to see specialists.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA satellite breaks from orbit around Earth, heads to moon
A satellite the size of a microwave oven successfully broke free from its orbit around Earth on Monday and is headed toward the moon, the latest step in NASA's plan to land astronauts on the lunar surface again.
-
Alleged Chinese police database hack leaks data of 1 billion
Hackers claim to have obtained a trove of data on 1 billion Chinese from a Shanghai police database in a leak that, if confirmed, could be one of the largest data breaches in history.
-
World's largest waterlily identified as new species
An enormous waterlily in London's Royal Botanic Gardens has been discovered to belong to an entirely new species, after 177 years in the gardens' herbarium.
Entertainment
-
Carlos Santana suffered heat exhaustion during a Michigan concert
Legendary musician Carlos Santana suffered a medical emergency Tuesday night during a performance in Michigan, according to his management team.
-
Clement Virgo's 'Brother' to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Clement Virgo's adaptation of a coming-of-age novel set in Toronto's hip hop scene is bound for the Toronto International Film Festival.
-
Teenagers are dressing up in suits to watch the latest Minions movie
Movie theatres across the world were flocked with young fans dressed in suits and carrying bananas partaking in the latest TikTok trend to watch the film 'Minions: The Rise of Gru.'
Business
-
OPEC secretary-general dies weeks shy of departure
The Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has died, Nigerian authorities and the oil cartel announced Wednesday. Only hours before his death, he'd met with Nigeria's president and spoken in defence of the energy industry amid increasing climate change pressure.
-
CMHC says residential mortgage debt grew last year by fastest pace since 2008
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) says residential mortgage debt grew by nine per cent last year compared with a year earlier for the fastest pace of growth since 2008.
-
Bank of Canada's rapid rate hikes likely to cause a recession, study finds
The Bank of Canada's strategy of rapidly increasing its key interest rate in an effort to tackle skyrocketing inflation will likely trigger a recession, says a new study released Tuesday from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
Lifestyle
-
How to avoid luggage headaches amid air travel chaos
Travellers might not have any control over long lines and cancelled flights, but there are ways to minimize luggage disasters. From tracking devices for your luggage to packing light, here are some tips and tricks for your next trip through the airport.
-
These Ontario cities and towns are now paying people to visit
A few Ontario cities and towns are now offering to pay tourists to encourage them to stay overnight this summer.
-
Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks international bidding war at auction
A vampire-slaying kit once owned by a British aristocrat sparked an international bidding war before selling for six times its estimated price, according to Hansons Auctioneers.
Sports
-
Former Oiler Mike Grier becomes NHL's first Black GM
The San Jose Sharks named Mike Grier as the NHL's first Black general manager on Tuesday.
-
Wickenheiser among three Maple Leafs promoted to assistant general manager
The Toronto Maple Leafs have promoted Hayley Wickenheiser, Ryan Hardy and Darryl Metcalf to assistant general manager and hired Curtis Sanford as a goaltending coach.
-
Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League
Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday.
Autos
-
Lewis Hamilton backs environmental protests, but not their methods as protestors invade British GP track
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he supports the cause of environmentalist group Just Stop Oil, but not some of its methods after group members invaded the track during the British Grand Prix.
-
B.C. judge dismisses realtor's claim dealership misled him about Ford Mustang
A Vancouver Island real estate agent has lost his bid to recover a deposit he made on a new Ford Mustang that he intended to offer as a prize in a year-long contest in 2020.
-
Tesla's second quarter sales drop amid supply chain, pandemic problems
Tesla's sales from April through June fell to their lowest quarterly level since last fall as supply chain issues and pandemic restrictions in China hobbled production of its electric vehicles.