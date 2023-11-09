Air Canada apologizes, introduces new measures amid growing accessibility concerns
In light of recent accessibility shortfalls, Air Canada has apologized and pledged to speed up its previously announced three-year accessibility plan.
Ottawa summoned the airline last week following several events involving passengers with disabilities, including Canada’s chief accessibility officer and one man who had to drag himself off a plane in Las Vegas due to a lack of assistance.
Air Canada representatives met with the federal transport and diversity, inclusion and persons with disabilities ministers on Thursday morning.
“The first thing we told Air Canada was that was unacceptable what happened and they agree with us,” said Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez.
“We told them that they need a clear plan on the short term and long term. We're going to meet again in December to see how things improve.”
In the meeting, Air Canada notified the ministers of its plan to introduce immediate measures that update its boarding process, training and the way mobility aids are stored, while introducing an app feature that will allow passengers to track their wheelchairs in storage.
“We just would like to apologize to any customers that we've let down. We know that we need to do better,” said Tom Stevens, Air Canada’s vice-president of customer experience and operation strategy.
“That accessibility plan has been built with consultation with advocacy groups, with our own customers and external consultants to ensure that we're getting at the challenging areas that our customers need us to improve in.”
Stevens added that the airline does not provide service to customers with accessibility needs “because we have to,” but rather “because we want to.”
Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez and Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities Minister Kamal Khera respond to questions from the media after speaking with Air Canada, Thursday, November 9, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Disability advocate Maayan Ziv said one of the biggest problems is that airlines treat mobility devices like baggage, instead of an extension of the passenger.
“There is a very big difference between losing a suitcase and losing your independence and your mobility,” said Ziv, who had her wheelchair “damaged beyond repair” during a flight last year.
“This continues to happen every single day to people with disabilities everywhere.”
Gábor Lukács, president of Air Passenger Rights, believes further protections need to be put in place across the country, including regulations that force airlines to pay a minimum fine every time a wheelchair is lost or damaged.
“Good intentions are not enough. What needs to happen is that profit has to be tied to morally good behaviour. That is the whole idea of regulatory law,” he said.
WIDESPREAD ISSUES ACROSS CANADIAN AIRLINES
Data from the Canadian Transportation Agency shows nearly 1,100 passengers have submitted accessibility complaints over the last five years, including 224 in the 2023-24 fiscal year. In total, 16 wheelchairs have been reported damaged by airlines since 2018.
Sarah Turnbull’s four-year-old daughter, Blake, has been living without the comfort of her own pediatric wheelchair for more than a month.
A rim on her wheelchair was bent, according to Turnbull, while the device was stowed away under the airplane on their WestJet flight from Regina to Toronto in early October.
It is an incident Turnbull said she was prepared for, but it is still frustrating.
“I put a wheelchair in and out of a van five or six times a day, but I don't break a wheelchair every time we go in and out of the van,” she said.
Turnbull was flying with Blake, her two-year-old son and her parents.
Blake, who has spina bifida, which is a neural tube defect, and her grandmother, Elizabeth, both require a wheelchair. When the plane landed, Turnbull and her father went to retrieve the chairs and assemble them, while the rest of the family waited on the plane.
“The plane hostesses kept asking us to leave. Then the pilot asked us to leave the plane,” Elizabeth said.
“We had little choice but to disembark.”
The Turnbulls flew from Regina to Toronto on Oct. 4. (Courtesy of Sarah Turnbull)
Turnbull’s toddler had to walk off the plane himself, while Blake crawled down the aisle.
“They called my daughter a salamander as she was crawling, wriggling off the plane,” Turnbull said.
“I was really upset because my daughter has two medical openings on her stomach and it's just really filthy.”
Turnbull filed a claim with WestJet, but delays on parts have the family still waiting for the wheelchair to be repaired. It is expected to be fixed in the next two weeks, she said.
In the interim, the Turnbulls were fortunate enough to source a loaner chair from a friend to allow Blake her independence. But Turnbull said not everyone is that lucky.
“You don't have multiple backup wheelchairs when the first wheelchair already cost you like $7,000,” she said.
WestJet apologized to the family and said it is working on the claim and will cover the costs of the parts and adjustments needed for Blake’s loaner chair.
“We sincerely apologize for the handling failures the Turnbull family had while flying with WestJet. This is not the standard we aspire to deliver,” a WestJet spokesperson said in a statement emailed to CTV News.
“Upon gaining a fulsome understanding of the severity of the situation, we engaged our disability assistance team to conduct a thorough investigation and review of the incident.”
Turnbull said the incident will not prevent her and her family from flying in the future. However, the fear of having a mobility device damaged does make some wheelchair users hesitant about flying.
“Every time that I have an incident, it just adds to that overall anxiety that I experience,” Ziv said.
“Every time I get on a flight, I know that something could potentially go wrong because we just don't have the proper infrastructure, training or systems in place to protect people like myself from experiencing the type of barriers that we do.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada apologizes, introduces new measures amid growing accessibility concerns
In light of recent accessibility shortfalls, Air Canada has apologized and pledged to speed up its previously announced three-year accessibility plan. But some Canadians say they remain concerned about accessibility issues on flights.
Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall -- along the Canada-U.S. border
It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during Donald Trump's tenure in the White House: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border. Vivek Ramaswamy says he wants to do exactly that.
Feeling crowded yet? The U.S. Census Bureau estimates the world's population has passed 8 billion
The human species has topped eight billion, with longer lifespans offsetting fewer births, but world population growth continues a long-term trend of slowing down, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday.
Regular operations resuming at Pearson after arriving passengers used 'wrong door'
Operations at Canada's largest airport were disrupted for several hours Thursday morning after airline staff accidentally led arriving passengers through the wrong door.
RCMP investigating 'threat' against Air India as video circulates online
Canadian officials have confirmed they're investigating an alleged "threat" against Air India, as a video circulating online advises Sikh travellers to avoid the airline as of Nov. 19.
'This is not Montreal': Mayor, police denounce shootings at 2 Jewish schools
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Thursday she was 'horrified' by the shots fired at two Jewish schools and appealed for calm following the latest acts of violence targeting the city's Jewish community.
11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP. The minister is also framing the move as 'the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades.'
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Toronto
-
'Drop the hammer:' Video shows brazen robbery at Brampton jewelry store
Video has surfaced online of what police are calling a 'brazen' smash-and-grab-style robbery at a jewelry store in Brampton.
-
Former Toronto Maple Leaf threatens to kill Arizona police officers in bodycam footage of arrest
A former Toronto Maple Leafs player threatened to kill two Scottsdale, Arizona police officers and their families following his arrest last summer, newly released bodycam footage shows.
-
Man killed in downtown Toronto parking garage shooting identified as 27-year-old from Windsor
A man from Windsor has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in a downtown Toronto underground parking garage on Wednesday evening.
Ottawa
-
Council approves $419 million Lansdowne 2.0 plan
The city of Ottawa is proceeding with Lansdowne 2.0, the $419 million second phase of the partnership with Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group.
-
One dead, two injured in fatal house fire in south Ottawa
One person has died and two others are hurt after a house fire in south Ottawa Thursday.
-
One dead in 'multiple' house fires near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are on scene for multiple homes on fire near Cornwall, Ont. where one person has died.
Barrie
-
'Large amount of cash' stolen during armed bank robbery in Barrie
The hunt is now on for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Barrie, Ont. bank late Thursday Morning.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
-
Construction in Barrie's south end results in upcoming ramp closures
Construction on the new interchange at Essa Road and Highway 400 in Barrie will result in two upcoming ramp closures.
Kitchener
-
'These deaths will be on our hands': Advocates for unsheltered say winter supplies urgently needed
Outreach workers are issuing an urgent plea for donations of winter supplies – warning that without them, people living outdoors in Waterloo Region could die this winter.
-
‘We want to keep her memory alive’: Domestic violence victim honoured with memorial bench
Sue Nesbitt-McNally’s family and friends gathered in Acton Thursday to honour her and all other women who have been victims of domestic violence
-
Former Brantford Bulldog expected to make his NHL debut tonight
Tonight could be the biggest night in Ryan Winterton’s hockey career. The former Brantford Bulldog and London Knight is expected to make his NHL debut with the Seattle Kraken.
London
-
Another Dundas Street Closure frustrates motorists and business owners
On Thursday morning, crews were tearing up Dundas near the entrance to a long-term care home under construction.
-
Breezy Friday expected for London, Ont. region
A mix of sun and cloud will kick things off on Friday. There’s a 40 per cent chance of showers with wind gusts reaching 20-40 km/h throughout the day and a high reaching 9C.
-
'We need to see our common humanity': Faith leaders in London, Ont. stress peaceful dialogue as conflict in Gaza continues
Faith leaders and members of faith-based community agencies signed a Statement of Solidarity, calling community members remain understanding and peaceful.
Windsor
-
‘It is a slap in the face’: jailhouse video enrages family of slain woman from Essex
The family of Julianna Pannunzio has discovered a social media post — filmed inside a cell — they say is the man accused of killing their daughter.
-
Windsor curling sweeps back into the conversation
The curling community had a few sweeping questions for Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis during his open house Wednesday night.
-
Cross-border passenger rail service may return to Windsor
Cross-border passenger rail service could be returning to Windsor should a proposed expansion involving Amtrak and Via Rail Canada move ahead.
Montreal
-
'This is not Montreal': Mayor, police denounce shootings at 2 Jewish schools
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Thursday she was 'horrified' by the shots fired at two Jewish schools and appealed for calm following the latest acts of violence targeting the city's Jewish community.
-
Former Toronto Maple Leaf threatens to kill Arizona police officers in bodycam footage of arrest
A former Toronto Maple Leafs player threatened to kill two Scottsdale, Arizona police officers and their families following his arrest last summer, newly released bodycam footage shows.
-
Israel-Hamas war: Legault government considers banning protests
The Legault government calls the shooting of two Jewish schools in Montreal terrorism and is not ruling out banning demonstrations linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Atlantic
-
'The monsters and opioids had her.' N.S. minister describes daughter's addiction
The scourge that is Canada's opioid addiction crisis was laid bare in the Nova Scotia legislature this week as politicians of every stripe rose to share personal stories about their struggles with this notorious class of drugs.
-
Group of neighborhood volunteers helping those living at Lower Sackville baseball field
Up to 40 people are living in tents in a baseball field in Lower Sackville, N.S., and with winter just around the corner a group of neighborhood volunteers said they felt a moral obligation to help.
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block access to Dartmouth business
A group of demonstrators blocked access to a business in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating two 'serious' crashes in Winnipeg
People are being asked to avoid two separate roads in the city following a pair of crashes Thursday.
-
Councillor wants city to buy forest, save it from wrecking ball
The Lemay Forest is tucked inside a river bend in St. Norbert and the area councillor and residents are trying to save it from being converted into housing.
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating bomb threats at daycares, school
Manitoba RCMP are investigating bomb threats made to a pair of daycares and a school Thursday.
Calgary
-
Controversial chant sparks discussions about free speech amid hate-motivated charge in Calgary
'From the River to the Sea' is a chant heard at pro-Palestinian rallies around the world, but the use of it has sparked controversy and now, a criminal charge in Calgary.
-
Human remains found outside of Calgary were inside stolen truck: RCMP
The RCMP major crimes unit is looking for help tracking the movements of a stolen vehicle found west of Calgary with human remains inside.
-
National Bank Challenger teams with Knix to support women's tennis
The National Bank Challenger now on at the Osten and Victor Alberta Tennis Centre did its part to help grow women's tennis on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Man, boy killed in shooting outside southeast Edmonton gas station
A 41-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy were killed at a shopping complex in Edmonton on Thursday in an apparent shooting that police are calling a "targeted incident."
-
Smith and UCP begin selling health care overhaul to supportive rural leaders, skeptical professionals
Alberta's premier told a ballroom full of rural leaders "I love you all" Thursday morning as she received a standing ovation at the Edmonton Convention Centre.
-
Alberta premier says CPP-exit campaign will continue as Opposition urges government to drop ads
Alberta's Opposition leader is calling on Premier Danielle Smith to dump the province's multimillion-dollar ad campaign touting the benefits of quitting the Canada Pension Plan.
Vancouver
-
Tickets to sold-out Stanley Park Train appear on Craigslist
The Stanley Park Train may not be as popular as Taylor Swift, but tickets to the newly revived attraction were still scooped up within hours of going on sale Thursday – prompting concerns about potential scalping.
-
Police watchdog seeks witnesses after man dies below Vancouver overpass
The death of a man who appears to have fallen from an overpass in East Vancouver is being investigated by B.C.'s police watchdog.
-
RCMP investigating 'threat' against Air India as video circulates online
Canadian officials have confirmed they're investigating an alleged "threat" against Air India, as a video circulating online advises Sikh travellers to avoid the airline as of Nov. 19.
Politics
-
Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, when she tables the 2023 fall economic statement. With a slowing economy and a revised spending and savings plan, Freeland is framing this update as a check-in on government's housing and affordability plans.
-
Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP. The minister is also framing the move as 'the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades.'
-
Federal government will spend $900M to build housing in Quebec, matched by province
The federal and provincial governments will each invest $900 million over the next four years to accelerate housing construction in Quebec, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault confirmed Thursday.
Health
-
Canada has 'sufficient supply' of new COVID-19 vaccines amid 'pandemic amnesia,' experts say
As doctors recommend new COVID-19 vaccine doses to combat the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, a mutation of COVID-19 that has continued to spread despite misconceptions that the virus is a threat of the past, officials say Canada has sufficient supply.
-
Demand for Ozempic not slowing, pharmacists say
Whether for weight loss or diabetes management, Canadian pharmacists say demand for Ozempic prescriptions does not appear to be slowing, despite a proposed lawsuit over alleged side effects.
-
Cleaning agent found in the bottled drink that sickened a man and triggered alarm in Croatia
Traces of a cleaning agent have been found in the fizzy drink that was served to a man in Croatia who was later hospitalized with a throat injury, triggering a nationwide alarm, police said Thursday.
Sci-Tech
-
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labelling political ads that use AI-generated imagery
Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
Entertainment
-
'My touring family are safe': Shania Twain releases statement following crew bus crash
Shania Twain says her touring family is safe following a bus rollover in Saskatchewan that involved members of her stage crew.
-
Jury awards US$1.2 million to Robert De Niro's former assistant in gender discrimination lawsuit
A jury has ordered Robert De Niro's company to pay more than $1.2 million to his former personal assistant after finding his production company engaged in gender discrimination and retaliation.
-
Swifties on edge as 'intense' Vancouver ticket sales begin
The wait to buy tickets for Taylor Swift's 2024 concert dates in Vancouver is finally over, with online sales scheduled to start this morning.
Business
-
Canadians should plan for higher rates in the long run: Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers is warning interest rates might not return to the low levels people were used to before COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Biden says workers need 'a fair shot' as he celebrates the labour deal saving an Illinois auto plant
President Joe Biden put on a red United Auto Workers shirt on Thursday as he celebrated a labour deal that will prevent Belvidere's Stellantis plant from closing.
-
Disney reports sharp profit growth in the fourth quarter and an expansion of its cost-cutting drive
Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday reported sharp profit growth for its fiscal fourth quarter while announcing an expansion of its cost-cutting drive under returning CEO Bob Iger.
Lifestyle
-
These historic art prints, created to boost morale during WWII, were once worth only $5
During the Second World War, Canada's greatest contemporary artists created paintings that became prints, which were then sent to army bases overseas. Winnipeg's Mayberry Fine Art is showcasing a sample of that work.
-
Toe-to-toe beds and free cocktails: Inside Banff's redesigned Voyager Inn
A mainstay of Banff is preparing to reopen after undergoing a $30 million makeover.
-
FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss
A new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro can be sold as a weight-loss drug, U.S. regulators announced Wednesday.
Sports
-
LeBron James' rise to global basketball star to be displayed in museum in hometown of Akron, Ohio
LeBron James' path from basketball prodigy to NBA scoring champion is being memorialized where it began. LeBron James' Home Court, a museum dedicated to James and his many milestones, will open in Akron on Nov. 25.
-
Kurz remains undefeated at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship
Kyle Kurz and his team from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg are the only unbeaten rink remaining after four days and 11 draws of action at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship.
-
Finkel stops 31 shots, United States beats Canada 3-1 in opener of Rivalry Series
Hilary Knight had a goal and an assist, Aerin Frankel stopped 31 shots and the United States beat Canada 3-1 in the opener of the Rivalry Series on Wednesday night.
Autos
-
More Canadians are buying EVs, but is there enough infrastructure to support the industry?
Electric vehicle sales in Canada has been increasing over the last several years but charging infrastructure and repair shops are adapting slower.
-
Car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its cars to update software after it dragged a pedestrian to the side of a San Francisco street in early October.