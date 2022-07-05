AFN rejects resolution calling for Chief Archibald's suspension

AFN rejects resolution calling for Chief Archibald's suspension

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

The man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder for opening fire at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including two high-powered rifles, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social