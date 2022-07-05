AFN rejects resolution calling for Chief Archibald's suspension

VANCOUVER -

An emergency resolution before the Assembly of First Nations to reaffirm the suspension of National Chief RoseAnne Archibald has failed.

The resolution says Archibald disclosed confidential information about the complaints against her, compromising the integrity of the assembly's complaint process.

The vote needed 60 per cent of eligible delegates for approval, but the resolution was defeated.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...

With files from Sarah Ritchie.