A case of bubonic plague has been diagnosed in the U.S. Here's what Canadians should know

Once known as a harbinger of death that caused widespread outbreaks, the plague has become an infectious disease that can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early.

A sick pet cat was believed to be the source of a recent U.S. case of bubonic plague in Oregon this week.

Although public health officials believe people in the community are not at risk, the infected resident in Oregon, the cat and the resident's close contacts were treated with medication, The Associated Press reported. The cat died.

Though still uncommon, an average of seven human plague cases have been reported each year in recent decades in the United States and human-to-human transmission hasn't been confirmed in that country since 1925, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). From 2010 to 2015, 3,248 human cases were reported globally, including 584 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

Most human cases have occurred in Africa since the 1990s, with "epidemic recurrences" in Madagascar, PHAC said. Bubonic plague is the more common form of the plague.

"It is possible that plague is more common in Africa as poor rural communities live in close proximity to rodents," PHAC wrote on its website. "Rodents are widely hunted and eaten in plague-endemic areas."



Cases in Canada

In Canada, human cases are "very rare," according to PHAC.

"Official reporting of human plague cases by local public health started in 1930, with the first case being reported in 1939," said PHAC spokesperson Anna Maddison in an email to CTVNews.ca on Wednesday. "Since then there have been no known cases of human plague in Canada."

Maddison said she could not immediately provide further details, including whether Canada is currently monitoring the situation.

"We sometimes get information about plague in wild animals and pets," PHAC wrote on its website. "This information comes from research studies, animal health authorities or Parks Canada."



Symptoms: What is the plague?

The Yersinia pestis bacterium causes the plague, which has other forms such as bubonic plague, septicemic plague and pneumonic plague, according to the CDC. For bubonic plague, symptoms include fever, headache, chills, weakness, as well as swollen and painful lymph nodes, according to the CDC.



How does the plague spread?

The plague is spread in various ways from infected animals and humans. An infected flea can spread it through a bite, according to PHAC. Direct contact with the infected tissues or fluids of an infected animal or human, such as with your nose, mouth or broken skin, can result in contracting the disease. Breathing in droplets from the coughs or sneezes of an infected individual can also transmit the plague.



Risks of getting disease

Anyone who lives close to infected animals or fleas faces a risk of contracting the plague, according to PHAC. The plague is found in small animals, such as rats, ground squirrels and other rodents, and their fleas.

It can affect anyone of all ages and genders. Most cases occur among people living in small towns, villages or agricultural areas.

Before travelling, people are advised to check if the plague is endemic in their destination. Travellers are at risk if they are camping, hunting or near rodents, PHAC said.

However, it added that the risk of international travellers getting infected is "low."

With files from The Associated Press