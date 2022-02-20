With 191 people arrested in recent days, police continue to push protesters out of downtown Ottawa today following weeks of demonstrations that have paralyzed the city's core.

Officers took a more aggressive approach to "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators on Saturday, carrying batons, wearing helmets, using pepper spray, and deploying the Anti-Riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN) after demonstrators allegedly assaulted police with weapons.

Police also have accused protesters of launching gas, with officers arresting some with smoke grenades, fireworks and body armour.

As of Sunday morning, Ottawa police say they have made 191 total arrests and towed 57 vehicles.

The escalation in enforcement marks the fourth straight weekend of demonstrations in the nation's capital, where protesters have called for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions, and in some cases, for a new government to be installed.

Police and political leaders have commonly referred to the protests as an unlawful "occupation."

Ottawa police announced another arrest on Sunday related to the protests.

Tyson George Billings, 44, of High Prairie, Alta., is charged with mischief, counselling to commit the offence of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order, obstructing police and counselling to commit the offence of obstructing police.

Police say he is scheduled to appear in court today.

George Billings was listed as the co-founder of a cryptocurrency website called "Freedom Convoy Token," which appeared to be inactive as of Sunday morning.

He appeared alongside key organizer Pat King in a virtual conference last week, urging protesters not to budge following the arrest of a number of individuals at the border blockade in Coutts, Alta., some of whom have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

King is one of a number of other organizers and influencers charged in relation to the protests. He is expected to appear at a bail hearing early next week.

An Ontario judge granted bail to Chris Barber and released him on a $100,000 bond, on the condition he leave Ontario by Feb. 23, and not publicly endorse the convoy or have any contact with other major protest organizers.

A judge will decide on Tuesday whether to grant Tamara Lich bail. Ontario courts are closed this Monday because of the Family Day holiday.

Daniel Bulford, a former RCMP officer, turned himself in near the Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel on Friday. However, charges have not been formally announced.

None of the charges against any of the organizers has been proven in court.

A resident of Ottawa walks past a camper trailer in downtown on Feb. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

POLICE ENFORCEMENT

Ottawa paramedics say since Friday, 21 people have been transported to hospital from the secured area of the downtown with non-life threatening injuries, although no fatalities have been recorded.

Videos circulated on social media showing protesters being knocked to the ground by police horses on Friday. A Fox News contributor who claimed a woman involved in the protests died in hospital after being trampled by police horses later said those reports were wrong.

A statement Saturday from Freedom Convoy organizers said they were "shocked at the abuses of power by the law enforcement in Ottawa."

They asked truckers to move from Parliament Hill "to avoid further brutality" and appealed to Ottawa police to "show judicious restrain."

Interim Ottawa police Chief Steve Bell told reporters that while he couldn't give an estimate on when residents will have their streets back, he said the operation will move forward to remove protesters "peacefully."

He also defended the tactics used by police, saying there will be an opportunity to review all complaints made by those who feel officers used excessive force.

The investigation, meanwhile, will continue for "months to come," he said.

The size of the protests has diminished over the last few days after some demonstrators chose to leave with their vehicles.

Police have set up about 100 checkpoints around the downtown core, allowing only those who live and work in the area or have a "lawful" reason to be there.

Police move in to clear protesters from downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill on Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Police cleared protesters from Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill on Saturday for the first time since the protests began on Jan. 28.

Parliamentarians resumed debate Saturday on the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act, which among other things, has banned protests deemed to be illegal and frozen the bank accounts of some of those involved in the "Freedom Convoy."

The parliamentary precinct went into a "hold and secure" position Saturday in response to the ongoing police operation, meaning the doors were locked and access was interrupted for some.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Saturday, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said "at least 76" financial accounts have been frozen since the Emergencies Act was invoked on Feb. 14, affecting more than $3 million in funds.

Other protests in solidarity with the Ottawa "Freedom Convoy" took place Saturday in Surrey, B.C., near the Pacific Highway border crossing, Quebec City and Fredericton.

Vehicles also converged in Edmonton, while police stopped a convoy north of the Regway border crossing in Saskatchewan, allowing only groups of 10 through.

Toronto police closed a number of roads in the city's downtown ahead of potential protests Saturday.

Meanwhile, another convoy is currently rolling through Nova Scotia on its way to Halifax.

With files from CTV News and The Canadian Press