102-year-old veteran remembers facing his own mortality: 'It's going to happen, and I just hope it happens quick'
The time around Remembrance Day is tough for Second World War veterans like Hank Jackson, who turns 103 in January.
“It's the only time you really stop and think about all the poor buggers that didn't make it,” said Jackson, a former tail gunner on a Halifax bomber.
Jackson flew 32 combat missions from the United Kingdom. All members of his crew received Distinguished Flying Crosses from the United States Armed Forces.
“They've all disappeared. My father and my brother were both in the army overseas - my father in the First World War - and all three of us made it back. So we did above average. We gotta remember a lot of those guys that didn't.”
Bill Cook, who is 98 and was also a tail gunner in the Second World War, flew a dozen missions over Europe.
“My crew have all passed away. It still haunts me.”
More than one million Canadians served in the Second World War. More than 45,000 died and another 55,000 were wounded. Another 33,000 fought in the Korean War.
Veterans Affairs Canada says there are 9,267 veterans of the Second World War and Korean War who are still alive in Canada.
But as veterans die, military historians worry about keeping their history alive in the minds of Canadians.
Staff with The Military Museums in Calgary, home to eight separate museums, have interviewed many of the dwindling number of Second World War veterans.
“It's always a huge loss when we lose our veterans' voices,” said senior curator Rory Cory.
“That's why it's important for us as a museum and as educators and historians in general to try and keep the public interest alive in those kind of things. It's up to the next generations to carry the torch forward.”
Cory said the organization has come up with ways to get more war history into Calgary classrooms. There's a program called Explosive Threats related to mining and demining and peacekeeping. And there's another called Explosive Math, which has students do mathematical calculations to plot the shot fall of an artillery shell.
Karl Kjarsgaard, curator of the Bomber Command Museum of Canada in Nanton, Alta., said he's disappointed with how little students are learning in school about Canada's contribution to the Second World War.
“Why should children come to our museum and say, 'Canada was in World War II?' I am concerned that Canadians are not being told of the excellence of gentlemen like these guys that did their best to give us our freedom.”
Canada's involvement in the Second World War is taught in schools, but it often focuses on international conflicts and root causes as opposed to specific battles and exploits.
In British Columbia, for example, the provincial education ministry says social studies for Grade 10 covers the history of Canada and the world from 1914 to present day and requires all students learn about “international conflicts and co-operation,” with the world wars a suggested topic.
Jackie Jansen van Doorn, executive director of The Military Museums Foundation, said stories from a source are key to educating the younger generation.
“Having someone who's actually been through a war and tell their first-hand experience is something that really makes memories for students that come through our doors,” she said.
“The education component this is just huge, and having the loss of these veterans impacts on how the next generation remembers things.”
From 1943 to 1944, Henry (Hank) Jackson was the rear gunner of a Halifax bomber that flew 32 missions and is interviewed at the site of a WWII era RCAF training base near Claresholm, Alta., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Cook vividly remembered the first time he was in a firefight.
“The instructor would say, 'You don't shoot until you see the whites of their eyes.' This Focke-Wulf (German fighter plane) was coming in on the tail and I was sitting there waiting until he got closer, and all of a sudden he fired and hit the tail fin,” Cook said.
“I was so bloody scared, I didn't know which way to turn. After that, I thought to hell with the hero worship. When a fighter came in and he was 400 or 500 yards away, I would fire a blast off to let him know, 'I see you,' and they would usually peel off.”
Jackson said he doesn't remember a lot of the missions, but he does recall facing his own mortality.
“When we were flying, I honestly did not think we'd make it. Because, you know, I thought if it happened, it's going to happen, and I just hope it happens quick,” he said with a laugh.
“I didn't want to go down in a flame or something.”
Henry (Hank) Jackson, left, training at RCAF MacDonald Manitoba in the rear turret of a Fairey Battle single-engine light bomber. From 1943 to 1944, Jackson was the rear gunner of a Halifax bomber that flew 32 missions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bomber Command Museum of Canada
Jackson said he has shared some of his experiences with young people who have come to visit, but he also understands why some aren't aware of what happened in the past. They may not have had family members who served.
“Anyone who has had a family member affected, they probably do.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Several hurt in northeast Calgary shooting, police investigating
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ivermectin warnings, a new COVID-19 antiviral, a changing threshold for care: These are the WHO's updated treatment guidelines
The World Health Organization has updated its guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, including categories of hospitalization risk to help doctors tailor treatment, and recommendations surrounding a new antiviral designed specifically to tackle the disease.
102-year-old veteran remembers facing his own mortality: 'It's going to happen, and I just hope it happens quick'
The time around Remembrance Day is tough for Second World War veterans like Hank Jackson, who turns 103 in January.
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
Man, boy killed in shooting outside southeast Edmonton gas station
A 41-year-old man and his 11-year-old son were killed at an Edmonton shopping complex on Thursday in an apparent shooting that police are calling a "targeted incident."
Canadian Tire cuts about 3% of workforce as customer spending slows
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has cut about three per cent of its workforce in its fourth quarter as tougher economic times weigh on consumer's willingness to spend.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Blinken says more needs to be done to save Palestinian lives and for more aid: latest updates
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says 'far too many' Palestinians have died and more needs to be done to save lives and get aid where it's most needed.
Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall -- along the Canada-U.S. border
It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during Donald Trump's tenure in the White House: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border. Vivek Ramaswamy says he wants to do exactly that.
Damage to Gaza War Cemetery shows challenge of caring for monuments in conflict zones
This Remembrance Day, the Gaza War Cemetery - where nearly two dozen Canadians are buried - is closed to visitors as the Israel-Hamas war enters its sixth week.
DEVELOPING More than 260 Canadians, permanent residents, and families cleared for Gaza exit
Some 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their family members had their names added to the list of foreign passport holders allowed to exit the Gaza Strip today.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Toronto
-
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One person dead after stabbing in Etobicoke
A woman has been pronounced deceased following a stabbing in Toronto’s west end.
-
'A lot of sleepless nights': Ontario man says dream trip to 2022 World Cup in Qatar ruined by $7,600 in extra charges
An Ontario man who went on a dream trip to see Team Canada play in the World Cup in Qatar last November said it was an expensive experience. But, it became even more pricey when he was 'double billed' for his accommodations and he's been fighting the charge ever since.
Ottawa
-
Hotel guests in Ottawa face a room tax hike next year
The city of Ottawa's 2024 budget proposes increasing the Municipal Accommodation Tax Rate from 4 per cent to 5 per cent, effective Jan. 1, 2024.
-
Cornwall unveils winter housing plan amid fallout from homeless woman's death
The city of Cornwall will be leasing a former long-term care facility in the downtown core to house residents living in encampments during the winter season.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 10-12
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Barrie
-
'Large amount of cash' stolen during armed bank robbery in Barrie
The hunt is now on for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Barrie, Ont. bank late Thursday Morning.
-
Grey Bruce Public Health warns of danger during Radon Action Month
Radon is an invisible, odourless, naturally occurring radioactive gas that can build up in any home.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
Kitchener
-
Riders question LRT reliability after freezing rain disrupts service – again
Freezing rain brought the LRT to a standstill on Wednesday, but it's not the first time weather has shut down ION service.
-
‘We want to keep her memory alive’: Domestic violence victim honoured with memorial bench
Sue Nesbitt-McNally’s family and friends gathered in Acton Thursday to honour her and all other women who have been victims of domestic violence
-
Local ceremonies and events for Remembrance Day
Ceremonies will be held in communities across the country Saturday, honouring the service and sacrifice of our veterans. Here’s a list of some of the local events happening on Nov. 11.
London
-
Crash causes power outages in west London Friday morning
London police have posted to social media that Riverside Drive is closed to all traffic between Beaverbrook Avenue and Upper Avenue.
-
'I am very unsafe': Elderly widow urges city hall to demolish derelict house next door
'I don’t even like looking out my windows because I’m scared of what I’m going to see on the other side,' admitted Joanne Given.
-
London Ont. businesswoman recognized as one of Canada’s most powerful women
Erin Craven, founder of UROSPOT, is receiving the Women's Executive Network ‘Compass Rose Entrepreneur Award’ for her work in creating a modern solution to treat pelvic health challenges.
Windsor
-
Windsor police looking for porch pirate
Home surveillance captured a porch pirate in action in Windsor.
-
Police clear the scene in Leamington
Leamington OPP were advising the public of an “ongoing incident” in the Municipality of Leamington.
-
‘It is a slap in the face’: jailhouse video enrages family of slain woman from Essex
The family of Julianna Pannunzio has discovered a social media post — filmed inside a cell — they say is the man accused of killing their daughter.
Montreal
-
'This is not Montreal': Mayor, police denounce shootings at 2 Jewish schools
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Thursday she was 'horrified' by the shots fired at two Jewish schools and appealed for calm following the latest acts of violence targeting the city's Jewish community.
-
Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in
Ye Olde Orchard Pub is being renamed after a run-in with the OQLF.
-
Laval teen back in court, charged in 3-year-old's death
A 19-year-old Laval, Que. man will remain in custody after he was formally charged in the death of a three-year-old boy in Bois-des-Filion, Que. Monday night.
Atlantic
-
'The monsters and opioids had her': N.S. minister describes daughter's addiction
The scourge that is Canada's opioid addiction crisis was laid bare in the Nova Scotia legislature this week as politicians of every stripe rose to share personal stories about their struggles with this notorious class of drugs.
-
Maritime Jewish leaders concerned about safety, anti-Semitism
The president of the Tiferes Israel Synagogue in Moncton, N.B., is very concerned about anti-Semitic activity across Canada since the war began.
-
High schoolers help N.B. nursing home after theft
More than 50 high school students worked alongside experienced electricians on Thursday morning to help to keep a New Brunswick nursing home’s holiday tradition on schedule in the face of theft.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating two 'serious' crashes in Winnipeg
People are being asked to avoid two separate roads in the city following a pair of crashes Thursday.
-
Councillor wants city to buy forest, save it from wrecking ball
The Lemay Forest is tucked inside a river bend in St. Norbert and the area councillor and residents are trying to save it from being converted into housing.
-
Former Manitoba Speaker fulfils last goal with dedicated space for Indigenous art
Scattered throughout the century-old Manitoba Legislative Building are the works of famed Indigenous artists, including Daphne Odjig and Jackson Beardy.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Several hurt in northeast Calgary shooting, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the northeast that has sent several people to hospital.
-
'Something that's very memorable': Calgary woman creates customized bereavement bears
Nothing can fill the hole left by the death of a loved one, but one Calgary woman is stitching together something especially personal to help sew some memories into that void.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Names of Edmonton father, son homicide victims confirmed by sources
The victims of a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday are 41 year-old Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, sources tell CTV News Edmonton.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Names of Edmonton father, son homicide victims confirmed by sources
The victims of a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday are 41 year-old Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, sources tell CTV News Edmonton.
-
Alberta premier says CPP-exit campaign will continue as Opposition urges government to drop ads
Alberta's Opposition leader is calling on Premier Danielle Smith to dump the province's multimillion-dollar ad campaign touting the benefits of quitting the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Sharks win their 2nd straight game, beating slumping Oilers 3-2
Tomas Hertl scored a goal and set up another to help the San Jose Sharks win their second straight game following 11 consecutive losses to open the season, 3-2 over the slumping Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.
Vancouver
-
Tickets to sold-out Stanley Park Train appear on Craigslist
The Stanley Park Train may not be as popular as Taylor Swift, but tickets to the newly revived attraction were still scooped up within hours of going on sale Thursday – prompting concerns about potential scalping.
-
Vancouver robotics company helping paraplegics walk again with cutting-edge exoskeleton
When Chloe Angus is strapped into an exoskeleton made by Human in Motion Robotics in Vancouver, she can once again stand and walk.
-
RCMP investigating 'threat' against Air India as video circulates online
Canadian officials have confirmed they're investigating an alleged "threat" against Air India, as a video circulating online advises Sikh travellers to avoid the airline as of Nov. 19.
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING More than 260 Canadians, permanent residents, and families cleared for Gaza exit
Some 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their family members had their names added to the list of foreign passport holders allowed to exit the Gaza Strip today.
-
Sign confidentiality agreements for more details: Holland to provincial dental groups
Health Canada will consult with provincial dental associations that have complained of being left in the dark about the new federal dental-care plan - but only if they sign a confidentiality agreement.
-
Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, when she tables the 2023 fall economic statement. With a slowing economy and a revised spending and savings plan, Freeland is framing this update as a check-in on government's housing and affordability plans.
Health
-
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
-
Ivermectin warnings, a new COVID-19 antiviral, a changing threshold for care: These are the WHO's updated treatment guidelines
The World Health Organization has updated its guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, including categories of hospitalization risk to help doctors tailor treatment, and recommendations surrounding a new antiviral designed specifically to tackle the disease.
-
Tuberculosis case identified on University of Victoria campus
The University of Victoria is warning students, faculty and staff after an active case of tuberculosis was discovered on cam
Sci-Tech
-
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labelling political ads that use AI-generated imagery
Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
Entertainment
-
The 2024 Grammy Award nominations are about to arrive. Here's what to know
Buckle up, music lovers! The nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards will arrive Friday.
-
'My touring family are safe': Shania Twain releases statement following crew bus crash
Shania Twain says her touring family is safe following a bus rollover in Saskatchewan that involved members of her stage crew.
-
Jury awards US$1.2 million to Robert De Niro's former assistant in gender discrimination lawsuit
A jury has ordered Robert De Niro's company to pay more than $1.2 million to his former personal assistant after finding his production company engaged in gender discrimination and retaliation.
Business
-
Canadians should plan for higher rates in the long run: Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers is warning interest rates might not return to the low levels people were used to before COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Wynn joins Caesars and MGM in reaching tentative deal to avoid a strike by Las Vegas hotel workers
The Culinary Workers Union has secured tentative labour deals with MGM Resorts, Caesars and Wynn Resorts, narrowly averting a sweeping strike at 18 hotel-casinos along the Las Vegas Strip.
-
Stark UN report on devastation to Palestinian economy shows GDP fell 4 per cent after a month of war
A UN report paints a stark picture of the devastation of the collapse of the Palestinian economy after a month of war and Israel's near-total siege of Gaza. The gross domestic product shrank 4 per cent in the West Bank and Gaza in the war's first month, sending over 400,000 people into poverty.
Lifestyle
-
These historic art prints, created to boost morale during WWII, were once worth only $5
During the Second World War, Canada's greatest contemporary artists created paintings that became prints, which were then sent to army bases overseas. Winnipeg's Mayberry Fine Art is showcasing a sample of that work.
-
Toe-to-toe beds and free cocktails: Inside Banff's redesigned Voyager Inn
A mainstay of Banff is preparing to reopen after undergoing a $30 million makeover.
-
FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss
A new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro can be sold as a weight-loss drug, U.S. regulators announced Wednesday.
Sports
-
Palestinian soccer team prepares for World Cup qualifying games against a backdrop of war
Makram Daboub may be struggling to prepare his Palestinian team for the start of 2026 World Cup qualification but he takes some comfort, for now at least, that his players stuck in Gaza are safe.
-
LeBron James' rise to global basketball star to be displayed in museum in hometown of Akron, Ohio
LeBron James' path from basketball prodigy to NBA scoring champion is being memorialized where it began. LeBron James' Home Court, a museum dedicated to James and his many milestones, will open in Akron on Nov. 25.
-
Kurz remains undefeated at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship
Kyle Kurz and his team from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg are the only unbeaten rink remaining after four days and 11 draws of action at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship.
Autos
-
More Canadians are buying EVs, but is there enough infrastructure to support the industry?
Electric vehicle sales in Canada has been increasing over the last several years but charging infrastructure and repair shops are adapting slower.
-
Car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its cars to update software after it dragged a pedestrian to the side of a San Francisco street in early October.