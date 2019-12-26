TORONTO -- Police say a 10-year-old boy died in Newfoundland on Christmas Day after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding alongside his father went through the ice.

The RCMP said in a news release that the boy was on a side-by-side ATV in Clarenville, N.L. when it broke through the ice.

He and his father had been driving across a pond, the RCMP said.

“The father tried unsuccessfully to get his son out of the water but the boy became trapped when the vehicle was submerged,” the news release said.

The local fire department, paramedics and community members rushed to attempt assistance.

The boy was trapped underwater for roughly one hour, police said.

When emergency services were able to retrieve him, he was taken immediately to hospital. Police said the boy was pronounced dead around 7 p.m.

Clarenville is on the east coast of Newfoundland, roughly 189 km away from St. John’s by car, and has a population of around 6,300.

In an email to CTVNews.ca, the RCMP said they extend “deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”