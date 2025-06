Travel advisory in place for Calgary airport for G7 summit

City of Calgary police mounted patrol officers and Cpl. Kevin Jackowski with #P.P.C.L.I., Canadian military on display after a press conference of the joint security forces for the upcoming G7 Meeting. The information session for the RCMP-led Integrated Safety Security Group (ISSG) held in Calgary, Alta., Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

