ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Mount Royal University pledges to support Alberta’s Recovery on Campus movement

By Melissa Gilligan

Updated

Published

Phil Warsaba, vice-president of students at MRU, and Dr. Victoria Burns, associate professor at the University of Calgary and director of the UCalgary Recovery Community, sign the Recovery Friendly Campus Pledge on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (MRU)
Phil Warsaba, vice-president of students at MRU, and Dr. Victoria Burns, associate professor at the University of Calgary and director of the UCalgary Recovery Community, sign the Recovery Friendly Campus Pledge on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (MRU)