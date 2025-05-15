ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Calfrac reports $7.8-million Q1 profit, revenue up 12 per cent from year ago

By The Canadian Press

Published

Heavy rainfall is seen in Calgary on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.