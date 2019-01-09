

The Canadian Press





OSHAWA, Ont. -- Unionized workers at the General Motors assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., are back to work after holding a sit-down protest over the planned closure of the facility.

Kathleen O'Keefe, a spokeswoman for Unifor, said in an email early today that the workers have since gone back on the line after starting the protest Tuesday.

The work stoppage came after Unifor president Jerry Dias sat down with GM on Tuesday to talk about proposals the union had made to extend the life of the Ontario plant, but came away empty-handed.

The company has said the options suggested by the union, including extending the life of the Chevy Impala and Cadillac XTS currently produced at the plant or shifting production slated for Mexico to the plant, are not economic.

David Paterson, vice president of corporate affairs at GM Canada, says the union should instead work with the company on timing and transition plans for the close to 3,000 affected jobs.

GM said it has identified job opportunities, is willing to pay for retraining and is open to negotiations on packages for workers on top of what is already included in contracts.