

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





WestJet plans to speed up required inspections on its fleet of Boeing 737-700 jets, following an engine explosion on a Southwest Airlines flight that killed one passenger.

A spokesperson for the Calgary-based carrier said only a “small portion” of its aircraft have the engine fan blades currently under investigation by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after a blown engine sprayed shrapnel into Southwest flight 1380.

The New York to Dallas flight emergency-landed at Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday. Passengers saved a woman from being sucked out of the aircraft. She later died of her injuries.

Investigators’ initial findings suggest a fan blade snapped off as the jet flew at cruising altitude. Investigators said there is evidence of “metal fatigue,” tiny cracks that can suddenly burst open, where the blade separated.

Metal fatigue was also blamed in a 2016 engine failure in Florida.

In response, the European Aviation Safety Authority (EASA) issued a directive requiring operators of the planes to inspect specific fan blades on the CFM56-7, an engine used in some Boeing 737-700 planes, by the end of 2019.

“WestJet is in compliance with this directive and based on the incident yesterday, has an immediate plan to accelerate these inspections,” spokesperson Lauren Stewart in a statement to CTVNews.ca on Wednesday. “All WestJet aircraft have regularly scheduled maintenance checks that are compliant with regulations and completed based on time and usage.”

The twin-engine Boeing 737 variant involved in the deadly chain of events on Tuesday is among the most common aircraft in the airline industry.

Canada’s Transport Safety Board has only three investigation reports involving Boeing 737-700 jets. In two cases, the planes overrun the runway, and one case involved a wing making contact with the runway during landing. No passengers or crew were injured in any of those incidents. None of the reports found any technical problems with the aircraft.

WestJet expressed its “deepest sympathies” to those affected by Tuesday’s “tragic event.”

With files from The Associated Press