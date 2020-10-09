TORONTO -- Walmart Canada is hiring 10,000 people after announcing a $3.5-billion investment to drive growth.

The positions are in e-commerce, fresh food, merchandising, customer experience, warehouse and drivers.

Interested applicants can text to obtain an application or apply directly online.

The retail giant says the investment over the next five years will lead to the use of advanced technologies working alongside employees to move products as quickly as possible.

The hiring comes a day after Lowe's Canada says it is hiring more than 625 positions in Quebec at its Rona and Reno-Depot stores and about 30 positions at its Boucherville, Que., distribution centre.

The home improvement retailer also says it will provide a $300 bonus later this month to full-time hourly employees and $150 to part-time and seasonal workers. That's in addition to bonuses paid earlier this year after the arrival of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2020