TORONTO -- Walmart Canada is permanently closing all its Tire & Lube Express auto service centres in 106 stores across the country by the end of June.

The move will impact 550 employees, though the company will work to find them comparable roles and expects to “retain the vast majority of associates in our stores,” Adam Grachnik, director of corporate affairs, told CTVNews.ca in an email.

An existing partnership through which Mr. Lube centres are embedded in 50 Walmart locations will continue, he says.

Grachnik said the move “will allow us to put a greater focus on accelerating our growth ambitions” via in-store, e-commerce and pickup channels “while delivering our core business of food, consumables, health and wellness, fashion and general merchandise.”

The retailer will continue to sell automotive products.