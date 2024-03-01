Business

    • United Steelworkers Local 2004 reaches tentative deal with CN Rail

    Locomotives sit idle in the railyard on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Locomotives sit idle in the railyard on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Share

    The United Steelworkers union says it has reached a tentative deal with Canadian National Railway Co. for a new contract covering 3,000 workers in Canada.

    USW Local 2004 says the three-year deal covers CN Rail employees who inspect, maintain and repair the railway’s track, bridges and infrastructure across the country.

    The union says the new agreement, reached after months of negotiations, is being unanimously endorsed by the union’s nine-member bargaining committee.

    It says ratification meetings will take place this month with results expected by the end of March or early April.

    CN Rail did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The railway is still working to reach a deal with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference for a new collective agreement for about 6,000 conductors and other CN Rail workers. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada

    The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News