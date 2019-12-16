TORONTO -- Internet searches for jobs in Canada and other countries spiked after the U.K.’s general election last week that saw Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party sweep the results with a majority.

Careers website Indeed published a report Monday showing that searches for jobs abroad spiked 25 per cent after the exit poll for election was published, calculated by crunching data from Indeed users with U.K. IP addresses.

Canada led the results, with searches spiking between Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 by 111 per cent, followed by Ireland with 44 per cent, Italy with 32 per cent, Germany with 28 per cent and Australia and Poland by 20 per cent.

The report said that a previous Indeed study showed U.K.-based jobseekers “immediately looked for work in other countries after the Brexit referendum results in 2016.”

Data from Google also shows that internet users searched for “how to move to Canada” in a massive surge right after the exit poll results were published Thursday evening.

A similar spike occurred for the same search term after Donald Trump won the U.S. election in 2016.