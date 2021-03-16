TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index snapped a seven-day winning streak despite hitting an all-time high as investors await policy cues Wednesday from the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 80.74 points to 18,874.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 127.51 points at 32,825.95. The S&P 500 index was down 6.23 points at 3,962.71, while the Nasdaq composite was up 11.86 points at 13,471.57.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.29 cents US compared with 80.13 cents US on Monday.

The April crude oil contract was down 59 cents at US$64.80 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 7.8 cents at US$2.56 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$1.70 at US$1,730.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 6.9 cents at US$4.07 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2021.