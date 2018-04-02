

The Associated Press





Toronto's main stock index joined U.S. markets in a downward swing Monday as Chinese tariff action rattled investors after the holiday weekend.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite closed down 153.84 points at 15,213.45, led by declines in energy and health care.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 458.92 points at 23,644.19. The S&P 500 index was down 58.99 points at 2,581.88 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 193.33 points at 6,870.12.

The Canadian dollar averaged 77.47 cents US, down 0.09 of a US cent.

The May crude contract closed down $1.93 at US$63.01 per barrel and the May natural gas contract ended down five cents at US$2.68 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract closed up $19.60 at US$1,346.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$3.05 a pound.