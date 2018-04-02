TSX falls, Dow dives as China tariffs rattle investors
Trader Peter Tuchman, center, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 2:29AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 2, 2018 4:47PM EDT
Toronto's main stock index joined U.S. markets in a downward swing Monday as Chinese tariff action rattled investors after the holiday weekend.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite closed down 153.84 points at 15,213.45, led by declines in energy and health care.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 458.92 points at 23,644.19. The S&P 500 index was down 58.99 points at 2,581.88 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 193.33 points at 6,870.12.
The Canadian dollar averaged 77.47 cents US, down 0.09 of a US cent.
The May crude contract closed down $1.93 at US$63.01 per barrel and the May natural gas contract ended down five cents at US$2.68 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract closed up $19.60 at US$1,346.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$3.05 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- CanniMed CEO resigns, Aurora Cannabis SVP takes role in interim
- Ontario limits use of New York iron in response to Buy American law
- Tech woes, worsening tensions with China sink U.S. stocks
- Tale of missing fried rice sheds light on the office politics of a shared fridge
- Kremlin insists billionaire's arrest is to fight corruption