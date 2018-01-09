TSX creeps higher, U.S. markets hit new highs as loonie moves lower
A man watches the financial numbers at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district, May 9, 2014. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 12:06AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 9, 2018 11:35AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index crept higher Tuesday, helped by gains in the health-care and energy sectors, while materials stocks lost ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.71 points to 16,324.36, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 61.25 points to 25,344.25. The S&P 500 index was up 3.22 points to 2,750.93 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 4.85 points to 7,162.24.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.25 cents US, down from an average price of 80.50 cents US on Monday.
The February crude contract was up 19 cents to US$61.92 per barrel and the February natural gas contract up one cent to US$2.85 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$7.10 to US$1,313.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was unchanged at US$3.22 a pound.
