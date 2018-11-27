

The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump's chief economic adviser says North America's new free trade pact is one reason the U.S. president is so disappointed with the latest job and production cuts at General Motors.

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, says both Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau believe the deal was designed to help the automotive industry and auto workers, not foster job cuts.

And he's expressing no doubt that the updated version of NAFTA, now known as USMCA, will be signed by representatives of all three countries later this week at G20 meetings in Argentina.

The United States, Mexico and Canada face a Nov. 30 deadline because a new Mexican president who's much less friendly to the treaty is to take office the next day.

On Monday, General Motors declared it was shutting down its flagship Canadian plant in Oshawa, Ont., putting some 2,500 people out of work, and also ending production at four major facilities in the U.S. Midwest.

GM says it's part of a deliberate move to focus more on high-tech, connected electric cars -- but Kudlow is warning the company that the White House won't look kindly on plans to build those vehicles in China.

Very disappointed with General Motors and their CEO, Mary Barra, for closing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland. Nothing being closed in Mexico & China. The U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get! We are now looking at cutting all @GM subsidies, including.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018