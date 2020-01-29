WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump has signed off on the new road map for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, clearing the way for the House of Commons to debate the merits of the next era of North American trade.

Trump signed the implementation bill, which cleared Congress two weeks ago, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House.

That leaves Canada as the only member of the trilateral deal that has yet to ratify the agreement, a process that's expected to begin as early as today.

The USMCA -- christened in Canada as CUSMA but known more widely simply as "the new NAFTA" -- is expected to feature prominently in Trump's re-election efforts, which is why Democrats in the House of Representatives are also claiming credit for the latest version of the deal.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, a House Democrat who was among a group that negotiated stringent new labour and environmental provisions for the deal, says Canada has yet to commit to a timeline for when its ratification process will be complete.

Conservative and New Democrat MPs have indicated they are in no rush to approve the deal, which would also give their governing Liberal rivals an important legislative win in Canada's new minority Parliament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020.