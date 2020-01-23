Trump to sign U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal Wednesday; Canada up next
The Associated Press Published Thursday, January 23, 2020 8:22PM EST
MIAMI -- U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a signing ceremony for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement on Wednesday, according to the White House.
The deal to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement passed on bipartisan votes in Congress, scoring the president a significant political victory amid his Senate impeachment trial.
Mexico has already ratified the agreement. Canada must act next for it to fully enter into force.