Toronto stocks edge higher in late-morning trading, U.S. markets also rise
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 10, 2018 12:49AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 10, 2018 11:25AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged higher, helped by gains in the health-care sector, which includes some of the biggest names in the marijuana business, and the influential financial stocks.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.07 points at 16,103.34.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.34 points at 25,952.88. The S&P 500 index was up 9.47 points at 2,881.15, while the Nasdaq composite was up 10.54 at 7,913.08.
The Canadian dollar traded up at 75.98 cents US compared with an average of 75.96 cents US on Friday.
The October crude contract was up 28 cents at US$68.03 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 0.1 of a cent at US$2.777 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$2.20 at US$1,202.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.80 of a cent at US$2.6305 a pound.
