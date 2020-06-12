TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index rose more than 200 points in a broad-based rally after a sharp drop Thursday.

The S&P/TSX composite index advanced 205.65 points to 15,256.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 477.37 points to 25,605.54. The S&P 500 index rose 39.21 points to 3,041.31, while the Nasdaq composite went up 96.08 points to 9,588.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.55 cents US compared with 73.78 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract fell eight cents to US$36.26 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was unchanged at US$1.74 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract dropped by US$2.50 to US$1,737.30 an ounce and the July copper contract gained about a penny to US$2.60 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2020.