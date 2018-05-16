Toronto index down as weak sectors offset gains elsewhere; Loonie rises
The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown on June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018 11:45AM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was moderately lower as weakness in utilities, financials and telecom services offset gains in other sectors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.63 points to 16,075.18, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.14 points to 24,707.55. The S&P 500 index was up 3.93 points to 2,715.38 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 23.77 points to 7,375.40.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.10 cents US, up from Tuesday's average value of 77.66 cents US.
The June crude contract was down 28 cents to US$71.03 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down two cents to US$2.82 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down $2.60 to US$1,287.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was unchanged at US$3.06 a pound.
