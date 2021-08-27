SMITHS FALLS, ONT. -- Canopy Growth Corp. says its Ontario franchisee will open Tokyo Smoke cannabis stores in four malls.

Canopy head of retail Lacey Norton says Katz Group will bring the Smiths Falls, Ont. company's pot stores to four Cadillac Fairview properties.

Norton says Katz Group has chosen Eaton Centre, Fairview Mall and Sherway Gardens in Toronto and the Rideau Centre in Ottawa for the Tokyo Smoke locations.

She says the Katz Group plans to begin opening the stores in early October.

Katz Group acquired Tokyo Smoke's Ontario licensing rights in 2019, before converting its agreement with Canopy to a master franchise relationship.

Katz Group also owns the Edmonton Oilers hockey team, operates the Rogers Place arena and has a partnership with restaurant brand Oliver & Bonacini.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2021