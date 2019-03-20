

Staff, CTVNews.ca





Tim Horton’s is now rewarding customers with a free coffee or baked good for every seventh visit, as part of a new loyalty program rolling out in Canada.

With the Tims Rewards loyalty card, a patron’s seventh trip to the restaurant will make them eligible for one any-sized coffee or hot tea, or baked goods -- except for Timbits or bagels.

People can pick up a loyalty card at any Tim Horton’s restaurant in Canada; or download Tims rewards to digital wallets on their iPhone or Android devices.

If customers download the chain’s mobile app, they can also track how close they are to getting a free drink, scan for rewards or make orders from their mobile devices.

In a press release, Tim Hortons president Alex Macedo said the program was a way of saying thank you to customers. Likely not by coincidence, the number seven was on the hockey jersey of chain founder and NHL legend Tim Horton.

For a limited time, customers who register will also receive a free reward after their first purchase greater than $1.50.