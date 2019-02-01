Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88
Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce sips a coffee in Toronto on Friday, October 20, 2006. (File / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 12:48PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 1, 2019 12:51PM EST
Ron Joyce, the co-founder of the Tim Hortons doughnut chain, has died at age 88.
More details to come...
