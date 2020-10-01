TORONTO -- Gains in the technology sector helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also made gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.38 points at 16,162.76.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 117.12 points at 27,898.82. The S&P 500 index was up 16.51 points at 3,379.51, while the Nasdaq composite was up 104.85 points at 11,272.36.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.19 cents US compared with 74.97 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was down US$2.40 at US$37.82 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.47 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$16.70 at US$1,912.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 15 cents at US$2.89 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2020