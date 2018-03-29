TD CEO says bank would consider cannabis sector financings once legal
A sign for TD Bank is shown in this Nov. 12, 2009 file photo. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 2:13PM EDT
TORONTO -- The chief executive of TD Bank says it would consider participating in cannabis sector financings after recreational marijuana becomes legal in Canada later this year.
Bharat Masrani said to reporters after their annual meeting of shareholders today that the Toronto-based bank views the federal legalization of pot for adult use as an "important data point."
He says any potential cannabis client would be assessed on its merits, but should not have a presence in the U.S., where marijuana remains illegal on a federal level.
Masrani says the bank is continuing to study the issue.
The large Canadian banks had largely steered clear of the country's cannabis sector until January, when Bank of Montreal co-led a $175 million bought deal financing for licensed producer Canopy Growth.
Canopy, Canada's largest licensed producer, does not have any exposure to the U.S. market.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Statistics Canada says economy pulled back 0.1 per cent in January
- Grain railway backlog another reason to expand oil pipeline: Notley
- Customers blame efficiency drives at railroads for backlogs over winter months
- TD CEO says bank would consider cannabis sector financings once legal
- U.S. President Trump goes after a favourite target, Amazon