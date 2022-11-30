Tax implications of Rogers-Shaw deal discussed at hearing before tribunal
Canada's competition watchdog says the tax revenue implications of Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. will not necessarily benefit consumers.
During cross-examination of economics expert and witness Roger Ware, counsel for the Competition Bureau tried to make the case that if there are job losses resulting from the deal, there would ultimately be a reduction in tax revenue, noting the possibility of job cuts that is typical of mergers.
The Competition Bureau said anyone out of a job would likely spend less, which would be a cost to the government in the form of a loss in tax revenue.
Ware's argument is that the tax revenue that would accrue from any increase in the profits of Rogers and Shaw stemming from the merger would be income for the government and all Canadians.
Ware also said competition analysis assumes that freed resources, as a result of a merger, will be employed elsewhere in the economy.
The hearing before the Competition Tribunal is expected to last until mid-December and aims to resolve the impasse between the Commissioner of Competition, who wants to block the deal, and Rogers and Shaw.
The Competition Bureau is one of three regulatory agencies that must approve the deal, in addition to the CRTC and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.
Rogers wants to close the Shaw deal by the end of the year, with a possible further extension to Jan. 31, 2023.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2022.
CTV News is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
National Bank reports Q4 profit down from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
National Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit fell four per cent compared with a year ago. The increased payment came as National Bank said it earned $738 million or $2.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from $769 million or $2.17 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Revenue totalled $2.33 billion, up from $2.21 billion a year earlier.
Royal Bank of Canada reports $3.88B Q4 profit, raises quarterly dividend
Royal Bank of Canada is taking measures to prepare for a more uncertain year ahead, but results from the past quarter still show gains in key areas like loans and new client additions.
Gap year popularity rises with students, COVID-19 lockdowns and costs factors
With the 2023 post-secondary education application deadlines approaching, many students across Canada are looking for alternatives to university and college, leaving parents anxious taking a ‘gap year’ could mean they never return to school.
opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada
Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
opinion | Should you cancel an old credit card that you don't use anymore?
Many Canadians have one or two old credit cards that they no longer use. Before you jump to close your old, unused credit card, CTVNews.ca contributor Christopher Liew outlines some of the pros and cons of closing a credit card account, so you can make the most informed decision.