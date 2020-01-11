TORONTO -- A six-figure salary to work at Taco Bell may soon become a reality for some U.S. employees.

In a bid to attract and keep workers, Taco Bell announced a series of new commitments earlier this week, including paying restaurant general managers at select locations a salary of US$100,000 per year.

Yum Brands Inc., which own Taco Bell, will begin testing the new salary model in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest later this year. There is no indication that the same salary will be offered to staff at restaurant locations in Canada.

Currently, general managers at company-owned Taco Bell stores in the U.S. make between US$50,000 and US$80,000.

Taco Bell’s salary announcement comes at a time where the unemployment rate in the U.S. is at 3.5 per cent – the lowest it’s been in 40 years. According to the Labor Department monthly jobs report, the U.S. economy added 145,000 jobs in December.

The new promises aren’t just aimed at managers.

The fast food chain will also introduce a new role called “makers” for employees who want to “elevate their passion for the brand and want leadership experience,” according to a press release. Taco Bell will also offer workers at least 24 hours paid sick time per year.

The company is launching a scholarship in which US$6 million will go towards helping fans and team members.

“Through these initiatives, Taco Bell aims to enhance restaurant performance, employee satisfaction and support recruitment and retention,” the company said in a press release published on Thursday.

“As Taco Bell expands its footprint, our responsibility to drive positive impact increases,” added Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell. “We’re excited to shake things up.”