TORONTO -- Burger King U.K. has marked the launch of its first plant-based burger, dubbed the “Rebel Whopper,” but it’s unsuitable for vegans – as it’s cooked on the same surface as their meat burgers.

On their official Twitter page, Burger King U.K. remarked that “whilst the patty itself is completely plant-based” the Rebel Whopper is cooked on the same broiler as their beef, which is why they do not label the burger as vegan or vegetarian.

Other Twitter users were quick to point out that the Whopper traditionally comes with mayonnaise, another non-vegan product with eggs and dairy – to which the restaurant replied that “customers can of course have it their way and ask for theirs without mayo.”

The fast food chain said that their new Whopper is aimed at those who want to cut meat consumption, and for “flexitarians,” according to the BBC.

The burger was also panned widely on social media, with both Facebook and Twitter users remarking that the chain was “jumping on a bandwagon” and failed to deliver “actual vegan products” which other companies have managed to do.

The only people who asked for it can’t even have it, what a flop �� — ���������� (@emlhxx) January 6, 2020