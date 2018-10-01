Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, East Side Mario's restaurant chain hit by malware outbreak
Published Monday, October 1, 2018
VAUGHAN, Ont. - Recipe Unlimited Corp. says some of its Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, East Side Mario's and other restaurants are experiencing a partial network outage after a malware outbreak.
The company says it learned of the outbreak on Friday and as a precaution took a number of its systems offline and suspended internet access to affected locations.
Some restaurants have been unable to process credit and debit card transactions as a result, though all of them can manually process credit card charges.
A small number of restaurants have temporarily closed.
The company says it's continuing to work with security experts to resolve the situation.
It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
