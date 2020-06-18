TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index recovered some of Wednesday's losses as tech darling Shopify Inc. surged after receiving an analyst upgrade.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 51.14 points at 15,479.83.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 39.51 points at 26,080.10. The S&P 500 index was up 1.85 points at 3,115.34, while the Nasdaq composite was up 32.52 points at 9,943.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.59 cents US compared with 73.77 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude contract was up 84 cents at US$39.05 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was unchanged at nearly US$1.64 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$4.50 at US$1,731.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 0.15 of a cent at nearly US$2.59 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020.