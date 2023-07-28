Subway tuna lawsuit is being dismissed
A high-profile lawsuit by a California woman who claimed that Subway's tuna products contain ingredients other than tuna is being dismissed.
The chain, with nearly 37,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, and the plaintiff Nilima Amin have "come to agreement regarding dismissing the case with prejudice," according to a Thursday docket entry in the Oakland, California federal court.
U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar, who oversees the case, will rule later on Subway's request that Amin's lawyers be sanctioned for bringing a frivolous class action, the docket entry shows.
Lawyers for Amin did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Subway had no immediate comment.
Amin claimed to have ordered Subway tuna products more than 100 times before suing in January 2021, claiming that its tuna sandwiches, salads and wraps included other fish species, chicken, pork and cattle, or no tuna at all.
In May she asked to end the lawsuit because she had become pregnant, and was experiencing "severe" morning sickness and "debilitating" conditions that left her unable to remain a plaintiff.
That prompted Subway to demand sanctions, saying Amin's proposed exit reflected her lawyers' realization it would not pay a "windfall settlement" in their "high-profile shakedown."
Subway also said the media frenzy from the lawsuit had caused severe harm, and faulted Amin's "ever-changing" theories to debunk its claim that its tuna products were "100% tuna."
In opposing sanctions, Amin's lawyers said she had a "good faith, non-frivolous basis based on testing and evidence that there was something amiss" with Subway tuna.
Last July, Tigar let the case continue but rejected Amin's claim that tuna was the only acceptable ingredient, calling it a "fact of life" that ingredients such as mayonnaise were okay.
The case is Amin v Subway Restaurants Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 21-00498.
(Editing by Jamie Freed)
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.
opinion | The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.