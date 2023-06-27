Stock market today: Wall Street rises as economy holds up better than feared
Wall Street is gaining ground Tuesday after a round of reports suggested the economy is in better shape than feared.
The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in afternoon trading. It's been generally edging lower since a five-week rally carried it to its highest level in more than a year in mid-June.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 147 points, or 0.4%, at 33,864, as of 12:06 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.1% higher.
Airlines were helping to lead the way after Delta Air Lines said it still sees pent-up demand in the pipeline as passengers make up for lost opportunities to travel during the pandemic. It highlighted high-income customers in particular, who account for three-quarters of spending on air travel and still look to be in good financial shape despite high inflation.
Delta's stock rose 4.9% after it said earnings this year should come in at the top end of the range it had earlier forecast. American Airlines climbed 5.7%, and United Airlines rose 5.4%.
High inflation is hurting other companies more directly, though. Walgreens Boots Alliance dropped 9.5% after it reported weaker profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The retail pharmacy company also cut its forecast for earnings this fiscal year, saying customers have become more cautious in their spending and are looking for more value amid high inflation.
Lordstown Motors plunged 36.3% after the electric pickup truck company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It had warned in early May that it was in danger of failing due to a dispute with electronics company Foxconn, which was wavering on a $170 million investment in the startup company.
The U.S. stock market has been on a tear this year despite much higher interest rates meant to get inflation under control, in part because the economy has so far managed to avoid a recession. But many investors are just delaying their predictions for the start of a recession rather than cancelling them.
Data recently has been mixed, with a resilient job market propping up weakening manufacturing and other areas of the economy.
Reports on Tuesday were largely stronger than expected. Readings on consumer confidence, sales of new homes and orders for long-lasting manufactured goods all topped economists' forecasts.
A measure of manufacturing activity in the Richmond, Virginia, region stretching from Maryland to South Carolina contracted, but not by as much as economists feared.
All the economic data will feed into decisions by the Federal Reserve and other central banks about whether to keep cranking interest rates higher. High rates can undercut inflation, but they do so by slowing the entire economy and raising the risk of a recession.
Christine Lagarde, the head of the European Central Bank, warned Tuesday that inflation is declining slowly and pledged to raise rates high enough "to break this persistence." She once again made it seem nearly certain the central bank will raise rates again in July.
That's also the expectation for the Federal Reserve. But the hope on Wall Street is that a hike next month could be the final one for the Fed, even if it has suggested recently that it could raise rates twice more this year.
Traders have largely given up on hopes of multiple cuts to interest rates in 2023, something that many were predicting earlier this year.
"We believe central banks have more work to do," said Andrew Patterson, senior international economist at Vanguard. "We've always said inflation wouldn't come down magically, even as post-pandemic supply chain issues were resolved."
In Asian markets, stocks in Shanghai rose 1.2% China's No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang, said economic growth has accelerated and can hit this year's official 5% target. Li, speaking at a conference, gave no growth rate for the latest quarter but said it is faster than the previous quarter's 4.5%.
Stocks also jumped 1.9% in Hong Kong, though they were more muted elsewhere in Asia and across Europe.
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose to 3.76% from 3.72%. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans.
The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.75% from 4.74% late Monday.
----
AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.