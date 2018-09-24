Statistics Canada says wholesale sales climbed 1.5 per cent in July
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 9:19AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 1.5 per cent to $63.9 billion in July, more than offsetting a 0.9 per cent drop in June.
Economists had expected a increase of 0.5 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Statistics Canada says sales were up in four of the seven subsectors tracked.
The personal and household goods subsector rose 4.2 per cent to $9.2 billion in July, while sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector climbed 2.6 per cent to $12 billion.
Sales in the motor vehicle and parts subsector grew 2.4 per cent to $11.1 billion.
Overall wholesale sales increased 1.2 per cent in volume terms.
